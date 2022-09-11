In the US, the new iPhone 14 lineup will not use the physical SIM slot for charging. Instead, Apple is completely focused on eSIM technology. While some iPhone users have made the switch to eSIM, most haven’t. Here are some details on Apple’s eSIM support ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16.

What does eSIM mean for iPhone 14?

The iPhone lineup has supported eSIM technology for several years. The iPhone XS was the first model to add the technology, and every new iPhone since then supports eSIM. Each of these iPhone models also introduced a micro SIM card slot. So if you don’t want to use an eSIM, there’s no need to do so.

eSIMs, sometimes called embedded SIMs, are still SIM cards, but they are electronically programmable. This means that no physical SIM card needs to be inserted or activated on your iPhone. Instead, you log in with your carrier information, and the carrier will remotely configure your iPhone so it can connect to their network.

After this process, your iPhone will work as if it were using a physical SIM card. It’s also important to note that only the iPhone 14 models sold in the US are eSIM. Models sold in other countries will still have a nano-SIM card slot.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed edge The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can store up to six eSIMs, two of which can be activated simultaneously. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can store up to 8.

Option 1: Set up iPhone 14 with eSIM Express Transfer

In a support document, Apple explained that you can convert your physical SIM to an eSIM during the iPhone 14 setup process. You can do this even if you’ve never used an eSIM before.

During the setup process, you will be asked to transfer the SIM card from the old iPhone to the new iPhone. This is also the process you will use if you are transferring your existing eSIM from your old iPhone to the new iPhone 14.

Choose the cellular plan to transfer from the other device. If you don’t see a list of numbers, tap Forward from another device. This requires both devices to have iOS 16 or later. Check the instructions on your previous iPhone to confirm the transfer. To confirm, tap Transfer, or if prompted for a verification code, enter the verification code displayed on the new iPhone. Wait for the cellular plan to activate on your new iPhone. After activating a cellular plan on your new iPhone, your previous SIM card will be deactivated. If a banner appears on your new iPhone saying you’ve finished setting up your carrier’s cellular plan, tap it. You will be redirected to the carrier’s webpage to transfer your eSIM. Please contact your carrier if you need assistance.

Option 2: Use the QR code provided by the operator

Some carriers don’t support what Apple calls “eSIM Fast Transfer.” If this is the case, you will have to scan your carrier’s QR code to activate the eSIM inside the iPhone 14. When you reach the cellular setup screen during the iPhone 14 setup process, there will be an option to use a QR code.

This will guide you through the process of scanning the QR code provided by your carrier to activate your iPhone 14 eSIM. The process for obtaining this QR code varies by carrier.

Option 3: Convert physical SIM to eSIM using existing iPhone

If you want to be the first to switch to eSIM, you can convert the physical SIM in your current iPhone to an eSIM. From there, you can transfer your eSIM to the new iPhone 14 when it arrives.

On iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular. Click Convert to eSIM. If you don’t see this option, you must contact your carrier. Click Convert Cellular Plan. Select Convert to eSIM. Wait for your eSIM to activate. After doing this, your previous SIM card will be deactivated. Remove the physical SIM card and restart the iPhone.

Take 9to5Mac as an example: Accessing an eSIM-only receiver

Ahead of the iPhone 14 event, Apple was rumored to be planning to increase its focus on eSIM technology. There were rumors that Apple might ditch the physical SIM card entirely, but the news still caught many by surprise.But remember: Steve Jobs start The Wanted iPhone has a SIM card tray.

for Bone For people, the transition to the iPhone 14 eSIM should result in a similar or even better experience to the actual SIM. Lifestyle changes won’t be as drastic as removing the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. The question, of course, is how smooth the process of making this is. While Apple has nailed the transition, there are still many variables at play.

My biggest concern is: Will carriers be overburdened and have activation issues on iPhone 14 launch day? Presumably, moving millions of people to an eSIM is a bigger burden than users simply switching their SIM cards from an old iPhone to a new iPhone.

Remember the days when we had to connect our iPhone to iTunes to activate it? Apple servers can be unreliable during this process, but the AT&T activation process is very difficult. Could eSIM setup and configuration cause similar issues?

Another concern I have is that this might give the operator more power. They can impose malicious restrictions on users and make it difficult to switch to competing networks. They can charge an additional “activation” fee. American Airlines has been known to limit what smartphone users are willing to put up with, so this will be something to watch.

But even with some hurdles in migrating to eSIM, the end result (for most users) will be more convenient.For example, yes should Makes switching carriers easier. It also means fewer physical ports on your iPhone. You also don’t have to worry about losing or damaging your SIM card when setting up your new iPhone.

When it comes to international travel, the fact that the iPhone 14 can store multiple eSIMs should make the process easier. However, the key will use a carrier that fully supports eSIM. This could be a problem for travelers using iPhone 14s from the US in countries where eSIM technology is not yet widely available.

In the long run, I’m curious what removing the SIM tray means for the iPhone’s design and durability. The removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 paved the way for improved water resistance and the design of the new iPhone X a year later.

What do you think of the eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US? Is it too early for Apple to make this change? Let us know in the comments.

