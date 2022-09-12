Original title: iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum 4323mAh

The new iPhone 14 series just released, the official said that its battery life has been improved to a certain extent. Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus claims to have the strongest battery life in the entire iPhone series, while the iPhone 14 Pro claims to be able to run from morning to night. Recently, some foreign media exposed the battery capacity of the entire series of iPhone 14, and the overall increase, but the increase is very small.

According to the exposed information, the battery capacity of the entire iPhone 14 series is: iPhone 14 3279mAh, iPhone 14 Plus 4325mAh, iPhone 14 Pro 3200mAh, iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323mAh.

The battery capacity of the previous iPhone 13 series is: iPhone 13 mini 2406mAh, iPhone 13 3227mAh, iPhone 13 Pro 3095mAh, iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352mAh.

In other words, Apple’s so-called Plus has the best battery life, mainly from the perspective of battery capacity. But in fact, the official data shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has better battery life in terms of offline video playback and streaming video playback. Only in scenarios such as audio playback that do not require a screen, the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life. Okay, up to 100 hours of battery life.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: