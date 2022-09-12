Home Business iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum 4323mAh_iPhone 14 series battery capacity announced_Life_Pro
Business

iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum 4323mAh_iPhone 14 series battery capacity announced_Life_Pro

by admin
iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum 4323mAh_iPhone 14 series battery capacity announced_Life_Pro

Original title: iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum 4323mAh

The new iPhone 14 series just released, the official said that its battery life has been improved to a certain extent. Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus claims to have the strongest battery life in the entire iPhone series, while the iPhone 14 Pro claims to be able to run from morning to night. Recently, some foreign media exposed the battery capacity of the entire series of iPhone 14, and the overall increase, but the increase is very small.

According to the exposed information, the battery capacity of the entire iPhone 14 series is: iPhone 14 3279mAh, iPhone 14 Plus 4325mAh, iPhone 14 Pro 3200mAh, iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323mAh.

The battery capacity of the previous iPhone 13 series is: iPhone 13 mini 2406mAh, iPhone 13 3227mAh, iPhone 13 Pro 3095mAh, iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352mAh.

In other words, Apple’s so-called Plus has the best battery life, mainly from the perspective of battery capacity. But in fact, the official data shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has better battery life in terms of offline video playback and streaming video playback. Only in scenarios such as audio playback that do not require a screen, the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life. Okay, up to 100 hours of battery life.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Borsa Milano makes poker of increases, banks still...

Peugeot 408, sales start with the plug-in hybrid...

Every hot comment丨*ST Guangyi’s board of directors is...

Eni accelerates on gas, Descalzi flies to Abu...

Opening: The dollar fell sharply, U.S. stocks opened...

Rai closes the medium wave radio: “Polluting repeaters,...

Used car dealer Carvana rose more than 14%...

The metaverse ready to break through in China,...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Gasoline Prices May Keep...

Dalmasso (Satispay): “We do not expect help from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy