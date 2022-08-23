New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Sina Technology News Beijing time on the morning of August 23, according to reports, the display production and shipment data of the iPhone 14 series mobile phones show that Apple expects the iPhone 14 Pro models to usher in high demand this fall.

The main changes to the new iPhone lineup, due to be released in September, are rumored to be centered on the iPhone 14 Pro, not the iPhone 14. Now it appears that Apple plans to shift its focus to newer models.

Data from market research firm DSCC analyst Ross Young shows that Apple’s supply chain is focused on producing screens for the Pro models.

In the June-September quarter, a significant portion of panel shipments were related to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with 28% of panels produced for this model, Ross Young tweeted. Followed by iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, both accounted for 26%. The least is the iPhone 14 Max, which accounts for 19%.

On the production side, the iPhone 14 Pro Max apparently accounts for 29% of production and the iPhone 14 Max at 21%.

Ross Young remains optimistic about the iPhone 14 Max, believing that the phone will take a big share in September. This statement shows that the initial sales peak is mainly contributed by other models, but demand will gradually stabilize in the later period.

Current rumors and speculation suggest that the iPhone 14 is less upgraded than the iPhone 14 Pro. For example, the iPhone 14 will still use the A15 chip, while the iPhone 14 Pro will use the A16 chip, a common upgrade pattern in normal cycles.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro may also undergo other upgrades at the same time, such as changing the original Liu Haiping to a pill punching screen, so as to realize the screen display. The original 12-megapixel wide-angle camera will also be upgraded to 48-megapixel.

This asymmetric upgrade model may attract more consumers to buy the iPhone 14 Pro model, which is also the main reason why Apple is tilting production capacity towards Pro.