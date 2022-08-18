On August 17, local time, Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter that Apple plans to hold a fall conference on September 7 local time (early morning on September 8, Beijing time), focusing on the release of the iPhone 14 series models and Apple Watch Series 8. The new product is expected to be available on September 16.

The release of the new iPhones marks the start of Apple’s fall product season, the report said. In addition to the latest iPhones, Apple will launch several new Macs this quarter, low- and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watches.

The 2021 iPhone 13 series conference will be held on September 14, 2021, and this conference may be held a week earlier. According to the tradition of previous years, Apple likes to hold a conference on Tuesday or Wednesday, and a week and a half later, most of the time, the official launch is on Friday.

According to reports, some Apple retail store employees have been told that they need to prepare for a major new product launch on September 16. That means new iPhones and Apple Watches could be available that day.

According to previous rumors, Apple plans to release four iPhone 14 series models, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Compared with last year’s product line, Apple cut the Mini series and added a large-screen Max version.

iPhone 14 size concept map As the sales of the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini devices are not as good as expected, Apple will not launch the new iPhone 14 mini this time, replacing it with the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch screen. This is the first time Apple has introduced this larger display in a non-Pro phone model. See also Apple's commitment to the environment: suppliers that use only clean energy have tripled in two years At the same time, Apple will also launch a new Apple Watch Series 8 and a new iPad. Apple also plans to launch a new entry-level iPad 10, a new generation of iPad Pro, a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips, and more, which will be unveiled before the end of the year. The appearance of the new iPhone 14 series has basically been “spoiled”, the standard version has not changed much, the chip will continue to use the A15, but the Pro model will use the A16 chip, switch to the “pill screen”, and the camera will be upgraded to 48 million pixels, etc. Wait. iPhone 14 appearance concept map The new Pro models place the Face ID sensor in a pill-shaped screen cutout and place the front-facing camera in a circular hole-like area, replacing the “notch” area of ​​the previous front-facing camera to increase the screen size space. For the latest Apple Watch Series 8, Apple will add women’s health features and a temperature sensor. This model looks similar to the Series 7, but with a larger display, a sturdy titanium case, new fitness tracking features and longer battery life, it’s more suitable for sporty consumers. It was previously reported that Apple employees have started recording the content of the conference in the past few weeks, which indicates that the 2022 Apple autumn conference will still be held online, and some media may be invited to participate in the live event. Since Apple usually sends out invitations a week before the launch, the launch may be officially announced at the end of August. See also Apple brings Navalny app back to Russia An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the timing of the event. Apple’s plans could change given that the launch event is still about three weeks away, but the company typically unveils its latest iPhone lineup in early September. One of the reasons why the release of the iPhone 14 has attracted widespread attention in the market is the huge contribution of the series to Apple’s total revenue. The iPhone line accounted for more than half of Apple’s sales last year, according to company reports. In the second quarter of this year, Apple’s financial report exceeded expectations. The iPhone business made the company’s total revenue grow 2% year-on-year even when sales of iPads, Macs, and wearables all declined. iPhone revenue share.Data sources: Company reports, Bloomberg On August 17, Apple’s stock price rose nearly 1% against the market, closing at $174.55 per share, with a total market value of $2,805.1 billion. It hit a high after being boosted by reports about the press conference, rising as much as 1.8% to its highest point in 4-1/2 months.Return to Sohu, see more

