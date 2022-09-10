A few days ago, Apple officially released the new iPhone 14 series. In addition to the regular hardware upgrades, there is also a very heavy feature update-satellite communication. And stronger than Huawei Mate50, iPhone 14 supports two-way communication, which can send and receive, Can be used for emergency contact, but only to certain emergency agencies.

Domestic users don’t have to think about it. Apple said at the time of release that this feature is only available in the United States and Canada.

It is worth noting that, according to an official statement,The iPhone 14 purchased in other regions can also use satellite communication if it arrives in the United States, such as the Japanese version, etc., but it is completely blocked in the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau.

That is to say, if you bought the iPhone 14 from the National Bank/Hong Kong version/Australia version, you will not be able to use this feature even if you go to the United States and Canada.

It is still uncertain whether Apple has castrated from the hardware level, but at least it is certain that the software will not open any entrance.

The specific instructions are as follows:

– To use emergency SOS via satellite, users need an iPhone 14 model. A software update to iOS 16 in November 2022 is also required.

-Need to be used where there is no cellular network and Wi-Fi coverage. Emergency SOS via satellite is only available in the United States (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and Canada.

– International travelers visiting the U.S. and Canada can use Emergency SOS via satellite, except for the mobile version purchased in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.

– Emergency SOS via satellite is not available for iPhone models purchased in Mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.

– Emergency SOS service via satellite is not available in Guam or American Samoa.

– Emergency SOS via satellite may not function above 62° latitude, such as northern Canada and Alaska.