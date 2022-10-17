Home Business iPhone 14 Plus channel price has broken 1700 yuan, the red version is the worst-Apple iPhone
iPhone 14 Plus channel price has broken 1700 yuan, the red version is the worst-Apple iPhone

iPhone 14 Plus channel price has broken 1700 yuan, the red version is the worst-Apple iPhone

More than a month has passed since the release of the iPhone 14 series, and the last iPhone 14 Plus has also been released on October 7.This year’s Pro series is undoubtedly very successful. After its release, it has occupied the heat of the entire mobile phone circle. Even the popularity of Huawei Mate50 is obviously not as good as that of the former.

This also caused the channel price of the Pro version to increase by 1,000 yuan. However, the demand has slowed down significantly in recent days, and the delivery time has begun to shorten.The channel price of the iPhone 14 Plus, which went on sale at the latest, is even more “a thousand miles away”.

According to the latest quotations from third-party stores, the current price of the iPhone 14 Plus has stabilized, with the highest price breaking 1,700 yuan compared to the official website.

details as follows:

128GB black/blue 6199 yuan, white purple 6249 red 5999 yuan, official website 6999 yuan, break 1000 yuan;

256GB black/blue 7099 yuan, white purple 7149 red 6999 yuan, official website 7899 yuan, break 900 yuan;

512GB black/white/blue 8199 yuan, purple 8249 red 7999 yuan, official website 9699 yuan, break 1700 yuan.

The price drop of the iPhone 14 Plus also broke the record of new Apple phones.It plummeted by 1,700 yuan in 10 days, and likes to mention the title of “Annual Diving King”.

It is also worth noting that the price of red is significantly lower this time regardless of the size of the version. A big reason for this is that the color of red this year is very different from the past, and it is relatively more eye-catching. Many users are no longer willing to choose.

