iPhone 14 Plus yellow version pre-sale is sold out: starting at 6199 yuan

According to news on March 13, Apple’s Jingdong self-operated store showed that the yellow version of the iPhone 14 Plus was sold out during the pre-sale stage.At present, the 256GB and 512GB versions are out of stock, and the 128GB version can still be ordered normally. The starting price is 6199 yuan.

The machine will go on sale tomorrow, and Apple has launched a new color scheme with the intention of promoting the sales of the basic iPhone 14 series.Except for the color change, the basic configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus yellow version has not changed.

This time, the iPhone 14 Plus is consistent with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of screen size, both are 6.7 inches.But the 14 Plus has a 60Hz refresh rate, while the 14 Pro Max has a 120Hz ProMotion screen.

In terms of chip selection, the iPhone 14 Plus does not receive an iterative upgrade from the Pro series, but uses the same full-blooded A15 as the iPhone 13 Pro series. Thanks to the powerful performance of Apple’s self-developed A-series chips, even the A15 chip can still make the iPhone 14 Plus stand out in terms of performance. At the same time, the iPhone 14 Plus has also received an epic upgrade in terms of battery life, making it the iPhone with the strongest battery life so far.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Plus is also equipped with a car accident detection function as standard, a rear 12 million dual camera and so on.

