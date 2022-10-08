Home Business iPhone 14 Pro Accessories Shell Film Charging Article_Original_Sina Public Test
by admin
Hello everyone, I’m the waveguide terminator.

Before the National Day, I got the iPhone 14 Pro in Goudong. I was fortunate to get it before the festival. I played it for a week, basically playing games and taking pictures. In terms of games, the touch screen feels very good, but the battery life and charging speed cannot keep up with the times. For taking pictures, the anti-shake, night scene and macro capabilities are also quite satisfactory. No matter what the purpose is, you must use a better charging head or a magnetic charging treasure. Taking advantage of the National Day event, I bought a batch of just-needed accessories and shared a wave with you first.

I have used Momis accessories for the iPhone 13PM before, and the effect is very good. They are a full-coverage anti-fingerprint explosion-proof film, a 14-series customized metal magnetic MagSafe protective case, a transparent magnetic bracket wireless charging power supply, and a 40W dual-C port charging head.

Let’s take a look at the film and shell first, because after you get it, you still have to protect the phone first. The film is a hard film, only one side of the sticker needs to be torn off, the whole screen is borderless without punching, and the accessories are a wet alcohol cloth and a dry cloth.

Regarding this, I still have the right to say that I have posted countless films to my family, relatives and friends. The paper or cloth attached to the film is very important. Let me ask you, what are you most afraid of? There is ash in it. And the cloth of the inferior and cheap film tape, not only can’t wipe off the stains or dust, but also loses hair, which can be described as a film nightmare.

And the cleaning cloth that comes with this Momis film is the best quality I have ever seen. Although to be honest, I can’t tell what material it is, but it is one point: strong and tough, clean and lint-free.

So the filming process is very comfortable, just wipe the screen with alcohol cloth first, then dry it with a dry cloth, look sideways to make sure there is no dust on it, and align the film. Since it is a dura mater, there are almost no air bubbles, and it will go away with a little push.

This film is not easy to get fingerprints and mimeographs, the screen is very bright, and the hand feel is very smooth when playing games. The arc edges around it do not scratch the hands and do not top the shell. A good film lasts a long time and is worth the money.

Next, let’s look at the shell. Because of the magnetic wireless charger, MagSafe is still necessary. What makes me a little embarrassed is that this case has three colors of black, blue and purple, but no gold, and my phone happens to be gold. Forget it haha, anyway, translucent, black is not bad.

This case, first of all, it is made of soft silicone material in most parts, which will cause less wear and tear to the mobile phone when disassembling and assembling.However, the key parts are made of metal material, which can better protect the mobile phone, includingThe volume button on the left, and the power button on the right. The independent metal buttons have a first-class feel and can be distinguished with a light touch. The feel of the button feedback is also very good. Personally, I think it is better than the bare metal.

The most important thing is this ring of protection next to the camera. The camera of the iPhone 14 Pro protrudes more than the previous generation. If you don’t have a case, you don’t even know how to put it on the table. You can’t lie on your stomach. With this ring of metal lens protection frame, I can finally feel at ease.

Uh, well, I just said that I can’t lie on my stomach, because the membrane and shell are already in place, so I don’t have to be afraid of it.

The third is the charging head. Now Apple does not send the charging head. Even if it does, the ancestral five volts and one amp will be speechless.

This charging head of Momis, small size, 40W power, dual Type-C output PD fast charging, compatible with PD3.0/PPS/PD2.0/QC3.0/AFC/FCP and other fast charging protocols, charging other digital Products can also be used.

If single-port output, the maximum power is 40W, and dual-port output at the same time, 20W+20W, can beCharge 2 Apples at the same timeOr mobile phone + iPadIt can also charge any other compatible device.

The Type-C port is the mainstream in the future. Although the iPhone does not have a head, the official cable is also a Type-C to Lightning port.

In addition, the plug of this charging head uses aFolding pin design,When folded up for storage, the whole is a rounded cuboid, easy to carry, much smaller than a bar of soap, you know~

The fourth item is the magnetic wireless power bank, which itself is a 10,000mAh power bank, which can wirelessly charge the iPhone. Then it comes with a stand, Type-C output/output port, and can be used as a charger and stand, which is very versatile.

In the magnetic attraction part, you can see a whole circle of magnets, and the vertical below, which completely fits with the previously equipped shell.

During normal use, as long as it is aimed at the suction, it will definitely not fall off, and even if it is thrown with some force, it is very firm. Of course, if you have to throw it hard, you can definitely do it. The position of the magnetic suction of the charging treasure is also just not blocking the camera.

I have bought a non-transparent model before, but I liked it when I saw this one from a big guy. This kind of design that can directly see the interior is crystal clear and has a cyberpunk style, which is quite stylish.

At the bottom are the function buttons and indicator lights. The leftmost light indicates the running status. The red light is on when wireless charging, the green light is on when charging inside, and the four lights on the right show the power. Short press the function button to start wireless charging, and double-click to start the low-current wireless charging mode, which can wirelessly charge small devices such as wireless headphones and bracelets.

The lower right corner of the side of the fuselage is the Type-C port, which can be used to charge the mobile phone wiredly or through the charging head. It supports 20W PD wired fast charging, which is a perfect match for the head just now.

This power bank can be said to be multi-purpose. It is not only a wireless charger, but also a magnetic bracket, and itself is a power bank. During wireless charging, it can also be wired to supply power to the outside world, or it can be wired and charged at the same time.

It didn’t take long for the mobile phone to arrive, and the first four sets of accessories were basically just needed. I will share with you a wave first, and let’s talk about other interesting things in the future. Wearing the shell and film on the mobile phone does not affect the feel, it is more convenient to say that it is more convenient. When there is no power, you can directly charge the power bank by magnetic suction, which is very convenient.

Thank you for watching, please like and follow if you like it, see you in the next issue.

