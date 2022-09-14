On September 16, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series will be officially released, while the iPhone 14 Plus will not go on sale until October 7. Prior to this, many dealers had obtained the new machine. Judging from the exposed pictures, This year, Apple stipulated that “it is strictly forbidden to activate the activation (iPhone 14 series) before 8:00 a.m. on September 16, and a fine of 200,000 yuan per unit is activated in advance.”

At present, the packaging box of the iPhone 14 Pro has been leaked online. The packaging is designed in white as a whole. The packaging box is the same as the iPhone 13 series, which may be for environmental protection.There is still no plastic packaging, the back of the box is a paper tear strip,It opens with just a gentle pull.

According to Apple’s previous introduction, in 2021, Apple decided to no longer use plastic film to cover the packaging boxes of the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 13 Pro series, thus reducing the use of plastic by 600 tons.

Interestingly, the paper tear strips of the iPhone 13 series were quickly “cracked” by Shenzhen Huaqiangbei, and there were merchants selling seal sets of the iPhone 13 series on the e-commerce platform.

According to people familiar with the matter,The cost of this kind of seal sticker in Huaqiangbei is less than 1 yuan, which is lower and more convenient than the previous plastic film.

According to Apple’s official website, the starting price of the 126GB version of the iPhone 14 series is basically the same as last year’s iPhone 13. The standard version starts at 5,999 yuan, the Plus version starts at 6,999 yuan, the Pro version starts at 7,999 yuan, and the Pro Max version starts at 8,999 yuan.