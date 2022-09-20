iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are reporting a very unusual issue with their device’s camera.

They pointed out that when we use the camera in a third-party app, there is a problem with jitter.

Some Twitter and TikTok users have pointed out that the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shakes uncontrollably when you activate the camera feature in apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

Even more frightening is the sound it makes when it shakes, because it really sounds like the optical image stabilization system (sensor shift, etc.) is hitting its camera exterior, producing a harsh hum.

You can hear it on this TikTok account and in YouTuber Luke Miani’s video. You can even see the whole camera shake in the YouTube video.

To be honest, it sounds a little scary, especially when you’reUser @ObeiiddIn this tweet, the sound from the phone’s microphone can also be heard.

Interestingly, the report states that this problem doesn’t exist when you use the iPhone’s native camera app.

Why does this happen?

Well, these are pretty much speculation until Apple makes an official statement, so don’t take the news too seriously.

The major upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are that both feature an upgraded 48MP camera sensor and second-generation Sensor Shift image stabilization technology.

This new camera sensor is quite a departure from the traditional 12MP camera system of older iPhones, and you get a bunch of new features like pixel layering and a fancy new 2x telephoto mode, which is basically digital zoom.

All the new features, including 48MP ProRAW shooting, are exciting because it means more resolution, more detail, and theoretically better low-light performance.

It looks like under a brand new camera system, you might have several brand new camera issues.

The iPhone appears to be compatible with any existing software that allows third-party apps to use the iPhone’s camera.

There’s a chronic problem with Android smartphones, when you’re using them in apps like Snapchat or Instagram or TikTok, the image quality you get from these third-party apps’ cameras isn’t as good as the iPhone’s.

Even though an Android phone’s camera is absolutely as good as an iPhone’s, you won’t get the same experience when it comes to these social media apps.

This is because it is difficult for app developers to properly optimize their apps to work with every Android smartphone’s native camera app.

This means that these app developers have to find the minimum common ground – guaranteed to “work” on any Android device.

Some people think it’s a screen recording of what your camera’s viewfinder sees, which sounds awful. We know that most of what makes phone cameras perform well is image processing rather than hardware.

iPhones have never had this problem because there are only a handful of iPhones, and they all run nearly the same software.

However, the iPhone 14 Pro series has a brand new camera, as well as a brand new “Photonic Engine” designed to improve image quality.

It also has features such as a Super Anti-Shake Video Mode for extreme videos in high action sequences.

These are new features, both from a software and hardware perspective, creating countless possibilities for compatibility issues with existing social media applications.

The main cause of the problem, and how Apple will address it, is unclear. For those who have pre-ordered the phone, you better hope it’s a software issue that can be fixed with an update.

Again, a lot of this is guesswork, so don’t take it too seriously, or you can share with us what you think is wrong with it, but I think this is the most plausible theory right now.

