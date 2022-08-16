New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

As September approaches, there are more and more revelations about the iPhone 14 series online. After the configuration, price, appearance design and other aspects of the information were revealed almost, everyone began to “think” about the color matching of the new machine.

iPhone 14 series renderings

On the evening of August 15th, digital blogger @ Laobao Technology posted on Weibo that the iPhone 14 Pro should still have four colors for the first time. Graphite, silver, and gold are the three unstoppable colors, and then a new color will be added. There is a high probability that Yuanfeng blue and green are gone, but purple is widely spread, and what purple is estimated to be revealed only at the press conference. Judging from the renderings, the iPhone 14 Pro looks good in several color schemes.

Previously, the whistleblower Jioriku revealed that the iPhone 14 series will add purple instead of pink, and the Pro model will cancel the Yuanfeng blue color scheme. The whistleblower also said that Apple had tested the design of the titanium alloy casing for the iPhone 14 Pro prototype, but due to cost-effectiveness, Apple finally decided to use the same material as the iPhone 13 Pro.

However, these are all leaks, and the specific and accurate information has to wait for the Apple conference to announce. According to previous news, Apple is expected to hold this year’s fall new product launch conference on September 6. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, at this conference, Apple is also expected to bring the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new “durable” Apple Watch.