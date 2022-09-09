According to today’s news , some netizens posted real photos of the iPhone 14 Pro on social platforms.In brightly lit environments, we can clearly see iPhone 14 Pro The screen is a “pill + digging” design, commonly known as “exclamation mark screen”. There is also a display area between the “pill” and the “dig hole”, where the light sensor is hidden.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access: Apple Online Store (China)

onlyApple uses software to “black out” the middle area between the “pill” and “digging hole”,The overall opening takes on the shape of a “long pill”. This design gives an illusion and makes the user feel that the opening is one.

For the “pill” design, Apple developed the Smart Island function, where various information can be displayed. For example, when taking a taxi, Smart Island will show that the car-hailing service still has a few minutes to arrive.

In general, Smart Island is a UI interaction designed by Apple to make up for the shortcomings of the pill screen. Because this interaction design cleverly avoids the shortcomings of the pill screen, many users praised Apple’s design.

Regarding Smart Island, Luo Yonghao, CEO of Hammer Technology, pointed out that the function of Smart Island is indeed very smart, but it has to be said that the function of Smart Island is also based onDeveloped on the basis of Apple’s poor hardware, it is an evil trick that forced UI designers to hold back.The credit goes to UI designers and product managers, not Apple.

At present, the iPhone 14 series has been launched on major platforms, and pre-sale will start at 20:00 today, with a starting price of 5,999 yuan.