Home Business iPhone 14 Pro exclamation mark screen real hammer: revealing its true colors under strong light- Apple iPhone
Business

iPhone 14 Pro exclamation mark screen real hammer: revealing its true colors under strong light- Apple iPhone

by admin
iPhone 14 Pro exclamation mark screen real hammer: revealing its true colors under strong light- Apple iPhone

According to today’s news, some netizens posted real photos of the iPhone 14 Pro on social platforms.In brightly lit environments, we can clearly seeiPhone 14 ProThe screen is a “pill + digging” design, commonly known as “exclamation mark screen”. There is also a display area between the “pill” and the “dig hole”, where the light sensor is hidden.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

onlyApple uses software to “black out” the middle area between the “pill” and “digging hole”,The overall opening takes on the shape of a “long pill”. This design gives an illusion and makes the user feel that the opening is one.

For the “pill” design, Apple developed the Smart Island function, where various information can be displayed. For example, when taking a taxi, Smart Island will show that the car-hailing service still has a few minutes to arrive.

In general, Smart Island is a UI interaction designed by Apple to make up for the shortcomings of the pill screen. Because this interaction design cleverly avoids the shortcomings of the pill screen, many users praised Apple’s design.

Regarding Smart Island, Luo Yonghao, CEO of Hammer Technology, pointed out that the function of Smart Island is indeed very smart, but it has to be said that the function of Smart Island is also based onDeveloped on the basis of Apple’s poor hardware, it is an evil trick that forced UI designers to hold back.The credit goes to UI designers and product managers, not Apple.

See also  State Street acquires Mercatus - FinanzaOnline

At present, the iPhone 14 series has been launched on major platforms, and pre-sale will start at 20:00 today, with a starting price of 5,999 yuan.

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde: ‘euro depreciation contributed to increased inflation...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘rate hike 75 points is not...

BNP Paribas launches a new series of Maxi...

ECB, Lagarde: in the euro area ‘uncertainty remains...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘other rate hikes will depend on...

Samsung wearable robot will be available by the...

Sting for variable rate mortgages after ECB maxi-hike,...

ECB on anti-spread shield saves BTP: ‘I don’t...

ECB, Lagarde on QT: ‘now we focus on...

The CCP released frozen meat reserves and people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy