A few days ago, a netizen’s live broadcast on Douyin to unpack and activate the iPhone 14 Pro in advance attracted huge attention. In addition to showing the appearance of the real machine in advance, it also ran points through AnTuTu, showing many new new generation features, including Smart Island.

It’s worth noting that, one thing Apple didn’t mention in the launch event and iOS 16 introduction, now the screenshots of the iPhone 14 Pro have brought a major change.

In the past, when an iPhone with bangs took a screenshot, the bangs area would be filled by default, and the bangs would not be displayed, but only a blank background.

The current iPhone 14 Pro screenshot will directly display the black area of ​​the hole, but it is not in the shape of a pill or an exclamation mark, but in the state of a smart island.

However, this is also reasonable, because with the blessing of Smart Island, some system notifications will be displayed directly through Smart Island, and this part should be defaulted to the system screen.

In the future, with the adaptation of third-party apps, the notification messages of WeChat, QQ, Weibo and other software should also be deeply integrated with Smart Island, which will also be displayed in the screenshots.