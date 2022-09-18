DoNews News on September 17 (Guo Ruiqi) The iPhone 14 series, which has attracted everyone’s attention, has finally arrived in the golden autumn and September, so has it really met our expectations?

At least the smart island design of the iPhone 14 Pro series is still remarkable, but the iPhone 14 is a little less than satisfactory, except for the larger camera and heavier body, the rest can only be said to be almost the same, I don’t know Cook’s When will the inventory really be cleared.

Let’s put the iPhone 14 aside for the time being. Today, let’s take a look at what kind of surprises the iPhone 14 Pro will bring to us.

It can be seen that dark purple has replaced Cangling Green and Yuanfeng Blue as the best color to successfully reach the top.

Although our ideal full screen is a screen without holes at all, and manufacturers on the market are making the holes smaller and smaller for this purpose, but Apple’s “exclamation mark” this time is the opposite. Instead, through the combination of hardware and software, this “Smart Island” is made as smart as the name through interaction design.

When I first got the new phone, I still complained about the exclamation point digging holes, but when I turned on the phone and charged, the appearance of the smart island really had to be said to be really fragrant.

When the application is slid up into the background, it will be displayed in the smart island, and the widget can be edited by long-pressing the smart island.

If multiple applications enter the background, the smart island will be divided into two islands for display, the system will judge the commonly used software for the main display, and the other software will be divided into a smaller island.

The cue point where the microphone and camera can be found has also become one of the residents of Smart Island. This ingenious design also makes up for the lack of the function of the part of the screen in the middle of the exclamation mark.

The smart island is really good at covering up the digging holes, and with more interactive functions with users, everything becomes more beautiful, and it also makes me feel very comfortable during use.

Although many APPs have not yet been adapted to the “Smart Island”, the following embarrassing situations will occur. No matter how you look at it, it looks like a copycat product, but I believe that there may be more ways to play on the Smart Island after running in well, indeed Still worth looking forward to.

In addition to this, is there no other drawbacks to Smart Island? In fact, it is not. When we put the mobile phone under the strong light, we can find that the original “Smart Island” is immediately revealed, and the disintegrated “island” really makes people cry. “.

Since the interaction of the smart island will click on the “island”, it also causes the front camera to become abnormally turbid and needs to be wiped. With hindsight, it turns out that Apple’s intention to launch a polishing cloth earlier is here, and I have to admire Cook’s long-term vision!

In addition to the smart island, this time also launched a “powerful” interest screen display. After locking the screen, it can be constantly on, so that you can see it at a glance at any time without even touching your finger.

Lamented that Cook finally used the Apple Watch’s screen-breathing technology. To be honest, it’s still a bit good-looking, because unlike the Apple Watch, the iPhone’s screen-breathing screen will change the brightness according to the light perception.

(screen-off state)

(active state)

And don’t worry about the battery drain, the screen dims to save power when the iPhone is placed face down or in a pocket.

It’s an epic update for the iPhone, but for Android users, it’s a “last century” thing.

hardware

Having said so much, what kind of improvement is there in terms of hardware?

First of all, let’s take a look at the power of the A16 bionic chip. Compared with the previous generation A15 chip, Apple’s new-generation A16 processor mainly focuses on improving the chip’s main service energy efficiency, display technology and imaging technology, which is also the core of supporting Smart Island.

The manufacturing process was upgraded from TSMC 5nm to TSMC 4nm, and the number of transistors increased from 15 billion to 16 billion.

There are still 6 CPU cores, including 2 performance cores and 4 energy efficiency cores. While the performance cores are slightly higher than the previous generation, the A16 chip also claims to have 20% lower power consumption than the A15, so it seems that the battery life is better Guaranteed.

There are 5 GPU cores and 16 neural engine cores, the same as the previous generation A15. However, the computing power per second has increased, from 158,000 to 170,000 times. The increase is somewhat unsatisfactory compared to the increase from A14 to A15.

photography

The main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro this time has also been upgraded from the long-standing 12-megapixel to a new 48-megapixel.

It debuted with an advanced four-in-one pixel sensor.

Because you need to capture more light when shooting. Therefore, the new sensor combines four adjacent pixels to form a large-sized four-in-one pixel, obtaining 4 times the light sensitivity, making the actual size of the 12-megapixel photo even better.

But most of the time, the photos taken in normal mode are 12 million pixels after the four-in-one.

But if you want to shoot professional-quality 48-megapixel photos, you need to turn on ProRaw, opening a new world of image detail and creative flexibility. Improve the clarity of the image, reduce the noise of the picture, you can crop the photo at will, and capture more details at the same time, even the four-in-one 12-megapixel must avoid its edge.

(four in one)

(ProRaw)

Thanks to the newly added 2x telephoto of the Pro-level camera this time, thanks to the four-in-one pixel sensor, we can provide an additional 2x telephoto in addition to the three fixed focal lengths, so that there are more Zoom options: 0.5x, 1x, 2x and 3x. This function also supports the portrait function.

It can be seen that in addition to the improvement of the picture, there is a depth-of-field relationship between the subject and the background, making the subject appear more prominent.

Even when shooting at night, the image quality is still impressive, there is no overexposure, and the dark side is very clean, without a lot of noise.

The iPhone 14 Pro series also uses a new adaptive original color flash, which can adjust the mode and intensity of the nine LED lamp beads according to the focal length, so that the subject always has the ideal light. Instead of hitting the light directly on the face before, the overall light is more natural, more details are preserved in the shooting of the characters, and the outline is more obvious. For those who love to take pictures, this is undoubtedly a good news. .

In addition to the above parts, the iPhone has brought a new sports mode and the 4K image quality improvement of the movie mode into our field of vision. At 24 frames per second, it is no longer a dream to use a mobile phone to produce movies.

(Sport mode)

(movie mode, character tracking)

Turn on the sports mode, even if there is no gimbal, even if you are sitting in the car, you can still perform a stable picture, and even support Dolby Vision HDR.

In the movie mode, 4k with 24 frames per second picture, also has a good performance for the capture of characters and depth of field, and even after shooting, you can edit the depth of field relationship according to the video screen.

Epilogue

After the overall use, apart from the amazing Smart Island, the improvement of the camera this time is also remarkable. Although the iPhone 14 really has no intentions, the iPhone 14 Pro can be said to be full of sincerity. The overall upgrade is matched with a brand new one. Function, Apple’s aesthetics are still online in terms of interaction.

The Smart Island this time can only be said to be a starting point. After all, this unconventional design makes us find a difference in this cookie-cutter world.