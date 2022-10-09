Caviar, a Russian luxury brand known for creating luxurious and expensive replacement cases for the iPhone series, has recently launched a new work – the Grand Complications series. Among them, the Daytona top version of the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max is particularly eye-catching.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

According to reports,Caviar has inlaid an authentic Rolex Cosmograph Daytona dial on the back of the phone, and it even comes with three crowns.

Of course, the price is not cheap.The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB starts at 930,320 yuan, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at 934,380 yuan.

From the picture, the dial on the back of the phone is particularly prominent. In contrast, the original lens of the iPhone 14 Pro series is much flatter. In addition, there are three decorative instrument dials above the dial, inspired by Malcolm Campbell. the bluebird supercar,Made of 18K yellow gold, the surface is coated with jewelry enamel, and set with 8 diamonds, and only 3 are limited in the world.

The shading of the phone is made of titanium sprayed with black PVD coating, which is also the main material used by Rolex to make the black dial and case.

It should be noted that these mobile phones are all high-end luxury customization on the basis of the original models, that is to say, the configuration parameters of the mobile phones have not changed, only the appearance is different from the original.