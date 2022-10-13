Have you all received the iPhone 14? The circle of friends has been occupied by the iPhone for a while. Although the overall improvement of the 14 is not great, it still can’t stand the enthusiasm of the fruit fans~ As an old Android user, I started the iPhone 14 Pro Max 256G as an early adopter. The purple version, the functions of current mobile phones are almost the same, the actual gap between Android and iOS is not big, but in operation, the side slide return of Apple and Android is very different, my friend said that it is because many applications do not adapt to Apple’s side. Sliding back, most of the use of iPhone 14 Pro Max requires two-hand operation, which I am very unaccustomed to~~

Not much gossip, I placed an order on Tmall for the first time, and received the goods after 20 days. During this time, various manufacturers have added a lot of new accessories, and I have also started a lot. I will share with you a few that I think are easier to use. money~

PITAKA iPhone14 Kevlar Case

When I bought the iPad Pro before, the protective case I used was from PITAKA. It’s still as new for more than a year. I like it very much. The new phone naturally needs to be equipped with the same phone case. This PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 black for iPhone14 The gray fine twill series is made of 600D Kevlar material, which has fine texture and soft hand feeling. It is very light in the hand.

In terms of protection, the frame part of this phone case is slightly higher than the screen of the phone after the film is applied, and the camera part on the back is also slightly higher than the lens module. Usually, you don’t need to worry about scratching the screen or camera when the phone is placed on the desktop. Because the right-angle frame of the iPhone 14 Pro Max feels very bad, PITAKA has made a large bevel on the edge, which can improve the grip to a certain extent, and it is very stable in the hand.

PITAKA MagEZ Case 3 supports Magsafe magnetic charging. Officials claim that it has newly upgraded 0.4mm ultra-thin magnetic resistance, which has little interference and high charging efficiency. The magnetic suction position cannot be seen from the mobile phone case. The back is very flat, I think The overall appearance is much better than the transparent case that supports Magsafe, and it is resistant to dirt and oil. For daily use, there is no need to change the case.

PITAKA MagEZ Slider Multifunctional Magnetic Charger

The magnetic charging base is very suitable for friends who need to work on the desktop. I sit in front of the computer for more than ten hours of daily work, and it is very comfortable to put my mobile phone on the PITAKA MagEZ Slider. This charging base is available in a three-in-one set, that is to charge mobile phones, watches, and headphones at the same time, and its structural layout is very compact, taking up much less space than similar three-in-one products, and its base supports rotation. Adjusted, clicked when turning, and was very smooth.

The Magsafe magnetic part of PITAKA MagEZ Slider uses a detachable power bank design, wireless charging supports 5W, and the capacity of the power bank is 4000mAh. The original intention of the Magsafe magnetic power bank is not to quickly fill the phone, but to provide the mobile phone directly. Longer battery life, so the charging speed is indeed much slower than that of the cable, but the PITAKA MagEZ Slider has a very clever design, the large arc back can fit the palm well, the same Kevlar material and The iPhone with the case is visually combined very cleverly. For the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this power bank can add another 8 hours of battery life. Even if you forget to charge at night, you need to visit customers during the day. No endurance pressure.

For the charging part of the watch, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider is equipped with an MFi-certified transparent charger, which is powered by the C port, which is very convenient to plug and carry. This transparent charger can also be used in other places such as notebooks and power banks, with a maximum output power of 5W; For the wireless charging part of the earphones, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider is equipped with a magnetic suction bracket. Usually, the earphones are hidden behind the charging base. The charging power at this position is also up to 5W. According to the actual test, my OnePlus Buds Pro can also be charged normally.

The Toyota Thunderlink, which has been in operation for two or three years, really doesn’t have a good impression of Carlife at all. The 19 models still only support cable connection. Even if the cable connection is ignored, the mobile phone will even get hot and lose power, which is unbearable. Changing the iPhone is inseparable from the car phone holder. If the navigation is on, it is best to use the MagSafe wireless charging function, so I chose the Momis car holder.

This car mount adopts the same style design of the Momis transparent magnetic wireless charging treasure. The metal magnetic module can be seen through the front tempered glass mirror. The whole body shell is made of aluminum alloy, and the Type C port below is powered. The overall appearance of the technology is very strong.

When installing for the first time, the rotation damping can be adjusted by turning the nut on the back, and the screen orientation will not be loosened when adjusting the screen direction at a large angle. The Momis car phone holder supports a power output of up to 15W, which is enough for the iPhone series. In terms of use, whether the phone is placed vertically or horizontally, the Momis car phone holder is very stable, and there is no need to worry about the phone falling off if there is a strong bump.

There is a charging switch and indicator light on the side of the Momis car phone holder. When the mobile phone is fully charged, the wireless charging function can be turned off, which can prevent the mobile phone from charging all the time, and can improve the battery life to a certain extent. It is very user-friendly design.

Compared with ordinary support brackets, the magnetic bracket has two advantages. First, it is small in size and takes up little space. Secondly, it can be easily taken and placed while driving, which is more convenient and safer.

In case of business trips, travel, etc., the power bank is indispensable. I usually go out with a mobile phone, tablet, and noise-cancelling headphones. Small-capacity power banks cannot meet the needs of charging multiple devices. This 20000mAh wireless power bank from Lvlian It is very suitable for me. Large capacity also means large volume and weight, but if you use it on high-speed rail and trains, you don’t need to think too much about portability.

In terms of appearance, the MagSafe surface of Lvlian Magnetic Power Bank has a recessed design, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a case can fit perfectly; a hidden zinc alloy metal foot can be seen at the bottom of the back, and the power bank changes in seconds after opening. Bracket, very convenient to use for chasing dramas.

There is a USB A port and a Type C port at the bottom of the Lvlian Magnetic Power Bank. The output of the two is up to 22.5W and 20W respectively. With a wireless charging of up to 10W, it can power 3 devices at the same time. In terms of input, the Type C port supports up to 20W. 20W, it can be fully charged in less than 6 hours, and I am very satisfied with the overall performance.

I have always been a user of multi-port charging heads. I have to use 3 charging output ports to charge three devices: tablet, mobile phone, and watch every night. If I add my roommate’s mobile phone and tablet, a single charging head is not even enough. , Of course, if you are at home, it doesn’t matter if you use a few more charging heads. If you are on a business trip, the sockets in the hotel may be tight. In addition, when the low-power charging head supplies power to multiple devices at the same time, the compressed power will cause the charging to be very slow. Power supply will be more difficult, so I recommend the Greenlink Lightning 140W GaN charger.

First of all, in terms of appearance, the green shell of Lvlian Lightning Pao is matched with a metal-like decorative plate, which looks very eye-catching. In addition, the folding plug design is convenient for storage and carrying.

In terms of output, the single C port can output up to 140W, and the dual C port can output up to 65+65W, which can quickly charge two laptops at the same time; if it is connected to my Mi Notebook 14 Pro, 100W can supply power at full speed, and 65W can also recognize the power supply normally. , and then dealing with the 30W input of the iPhone 4 Pro Max is completely stress-free.

The Lvlian Lightning Pai suit comes with a 240W double C line, with a length of 1.5m. The braided wire is much thicker than the common power cord. The PD3.1 protocol will not be outdated in the next few years. The officially recommended matching L line is It has passed the MFi certification, adopts Apple’s original C94 terminal head, uses a 30/21AWG thick tinned copper core and a multi-shielded design, and supports a maximum power of up to 36W. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also supports a maximum of 30W input.

Belkin is an official Apple cooperative brand. Needless to say, the quality of the product is very high. This tempered film uses a blank edge design, and the rounded corner transition has no cutting feel at all. The hardness has reached 9H, and the protection of the screen is very good.

In terms of touch feeling, I think the Belkin tempered film is not inferior to the original screen at all, and the anti-fingerprint hydrophobic coating feels very smooth, and it is easy to wipe and clean daily. In addition to screen protection, Belkin tempered film also achieved active antibacterial, and the effective antibacterial rate against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus reached 99.99%!

The Belkin 30WPD single-port charger can be regarded as a regret of the installation in my home. There are many sockets hidden behind the sofa. After the conventional charging head is connected to the line, the height is too high and cannot be used. The Belkin charger is connected to The back of the wire is parallel to the wall, the vertical occupied space is small, and the charging power has reached 30W, which is more suitable for friends who have special requirements for space.

The above is all the recommendations, welcome to like, follow and collect~~