Above all, the application processor and the camera components are becoming more expensive. But the display also contributes to the higher costs. They rise to around $464 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Counterpoint has determined the material costs of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So pays Apple for the components of the model with 128 GB of memory around 464 dollars. That is a increase of 3.7 percent compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to the analysis, higher costs arise primarily for the application processor, the display and the camera. The new A16 Bionic, which has 16 billion transistors, is said to be 6.7 percent more expensive than the A15, which has 15 billion transistors. Simply by switching to a new manufacturing process with 4 nanometer small structures, the costs are said to have increased by 11 dollars.

The display accounts for 20 percent of the material costs

As a result, the share of the Apple SoC in the total material costs increases to 20 percent. Together with the other chips developed by Apple itself, for example for audio and touch operation, the proportion of the iPhone 14 Pro Max even increases to 22 percent. With the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Processing component group had a share of 18 percent.

In the case of the display, the introduction of the always-on function in particular had a negative impact on costs. That from Samsung The display supplied with the iPhone 14 Pro Max now swallows 20 percent of the total material costs – with the predecessor it was one percentage point less.

In the camera area, Counterpoint determined additional expenses of $6.30 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They include the quad-pixel image sensor with a resolution of 48 megapixels, which is also 65 percent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple is diversifying its supply chain

However, the mobile phone components became cheaper, according to Counterpoint, mainly as a result of the greater spread of 5G technologies. Here the market researchers determined savings of around 13 percent for chips supplied by Qualcomm, Broadcom, Qorvo and Skyworks.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max should also prove that Apple has succeeded in reducing dependencies on individual suppliers. Apple now buys NAND flash components from Kioxia and SanDisk, while SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron are the suppliers of the LPDDR5 memory for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple apparently sources audio components from Cirrus Logic, Goertek, Knowles and AAC, while wireless chips come from NXP and Broadcom. Apple is said to buy the chips for energy and battery management from TI and ST Micro.