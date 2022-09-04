DoNews September 4 news (Chen Hong) According to IT House reports, Apple plans to bring the classic iOS battery percentage directly back to the status bar in the status bar of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, making full use of the increased battery power at the top of the display. screen space.

Judging from the exposed pictures, Apple will restore the classic iOS battery information display in the status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro, which will display the battery percentage and battery icon respectively. Previously, although Apple put the battery percentage back in the status bar in the iOS 16 beta, due to the limited space at the top of the screen, the battery percentage was placed in the battery icon and was not separated from the battery icon.

The latest news shows that in addition to the classic battery status, Apple will also re-adjust other elements of the iOS status bar in the new generation iPhone lock screen and notification center, including moving the mobile phone signal indicator to the left.