The iPhone 14 series will be released on September 8, which is the early morning of next Thursday, when four new models will debut together. As the press conference approached, some bloggers exposed the price of the iPhone 14 Pro series in advance. It shows that the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model has reached 9999 yuan. The starting price of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max was only 8,999 yuan, which was 1,000 yuan more expensive than the two. Many netizens called Apple’s black heart.

But this may not be the case, but it may be that Apple is more “conscience”.

It is reported that the starting version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max last year was 128GB, priced at 8,999 yuan, but this year, due to various upgrades, the storage space is obviously not enough.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will most likely set the starting version as 256GB, priced at 9,999 yuan, while the old version with the same memory is priced at 8,799 yuan, a difference of only 200 yuan.

However, the difference of 200 yuan has been exchanged for a new hole-digging screen, a 48-megapixel main camera, and the strongest A16 chip on the ground. This change is a huge upgrade compared to the previous generation.

Of course, the 256GB upgrade is not Apple’s “conscience discovery” joy, but with the 48-megapixel upgrade, the main camera has reached 4 times that of the previous generation. Whether it is video shooting or still pictures, the storage space occupied will become times increase.

As the main shooting Pro series, it is obviously very tasteless to be equipped with 128GB of storage space.