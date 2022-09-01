On the morning of September 1st, according to sources, the “exclamation mark” punch hole planned for the iPhone 14 Pro model may be set to a “pill” shape as a privacy indicator that displays the microphone and camera. It acts as a reminder when the app uses the microphone and camera.

Apple was previously rumored to be planning to turn the hole-punch area on the iPhone 14 Pro into two separate “exclamation marks” that would house the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID, but as we learned today, those cutouts They can be grouped together using software and appear as a long pill shape when using the iPhone.

The screen between the two punch holes will be used to display orange and green dots to indicate when the camera or microphone is activated by the app.

As of now, you can see a green or orange dot in the middle of the “pill” when the camera and microphone are in use. The experience is similar to using a Mac. On a Mac, when using the webcam, there is a green light that cannot be disabled, located next to the webcam.

In addition, Apple will allow users to see exactly which app is using your privacy, just by tapping green and orange when the light turns on. Currently, this data is provided by the Control Center, which lists apps that have recently used the camera, microphone and location functions.

There is also news that Apple will redesign the camera app and move most of the camera control buttons to the top of the screen to provide users with a larger camera preview area, but this change is not completely certain.

Of course, when the privacy indicator is not enabled, the screen between the two punch holes on the iPhone 14 Pro model is black. In addition, Apple’s iPhone 14/Max may use the standard “bangs” design, so it is likely to continue to use the same hardware indicators in the iPhone 13 series.