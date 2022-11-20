The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts to share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!
In the Chinese market, the waiting time for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been extended from about 4-5 weeks to 5-6 weeks. According to Apple’s official website, if an order is placed now, the expected delivery time of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is 2022/12/27 – 2023/01/03, and users have to wait for more than one month.
