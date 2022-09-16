Starting at 8:00 this morning, the first batch of users who are scheduled to snap up the iPhone 14 series have already received new phones one after another. Everyone also posted pictures of their new mobile phones and how they felt when they got started, and Lingdong Island, which was previously regarded as a masterpiece, fell directly from the altar.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

Although Apple’s design of the Smart Island is very clever, due to technical limitations, there is still an obvious color difference between the hole-digging area and the black part of the Smart Island’s UI.

The previous evaluation of the lifting of the ban showed that the chromatic aberration of the iPhone 14 Pro Smart Island was clearly visible under strong light, but now it seems that,Normal indoor light can also be clearly seen, which greatly affects the experience.

More importantly, in the animation of some scenes such as unlocking,The original digging area is neither symmetrical nor centered in the UI, and it is not even in line with the UI icons on both sides.

This effect makes ordinary people very uncomfortable to see. If it is a little obsessive-compulsive disorder, it may be uncomfortable to use it every day.

In addition, the adaptation progress of third-party apps to Smart Island is also very slow. At present, the new lock screen component has been arranged by many third-party apps. However, due to the difficulty of development, Smart Island currently only has its own apps for adaptation.

It is expected that mainstream apps will take a long time to become popular, and everyone will have to endure a relatively fragmented experience before that.