iPhone 14 “scalper price” sneaking away: four models are sold at an additional price of 6699 yuan

At 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8, Apple will hold a 2022 autumn new product launch conference and officially launch the iPhone 14 series.

The Slogan of the conference is “Far Out”, and there is no doubt that the protagonist of this conference will be the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones.

On the eve of the conference, some bloggers released a poster for the pre-sale event of the iPhone 14 series in offline stores. Not surprisingly, The price is the previous scalper price, which is basically sold at a higher price.A new model called the iPhone 14 Plus has also appeared instead of the rumored Max.

Among them, the starting price of the super cup has reached five figures, and the iPhone 14 Plus is also 7399 yuan, which is more expensive than most Android flagships. However, this price is not the official final price, but the estimated price after the scalper has increased the price. It is recommended Consumers still wait for Apple to announce the official price before considering whether to buy it.

In early August, Apple broke the news that its first brother, Ming-Chi Kuo, publicly released a new predictive analysis on social platforms, saying that compared with the iPhone 13 series, The average selling price of the iPhone 14 series will increase by about 15% to $1,000 to $1,050.

Ming-Chi Kuo explained to the media that the main reason for the increase in the average price this time is that inflation has led to an increase in the cost of Apple’s mobile phones and a higher proportion of shipments.

It should be reminded that the 15% increase in the forecast is not the listing price of the iPhone 14, but the average selling price, which is calculated based on the shipments of the iPhone 14 series and the ratio of various specifications.

