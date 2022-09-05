Home Business iPhone 14 scalper price sneaking: four models are sold at an increased price from 6699 yuan – yqqlm
iPhone 14 scalper price sneaking: four models are sold at an increased price from 6699 yuan

iPhone 14 scalper price sneaking: four models are sold at an increased price from 6699 yuan

At 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8, Apple will hold a 2022 autumn new product launch conference and officially launch the iPhone 14 series.

The Slogan of the conference is “Far Out”, and there is no doubt that the protagonist of this conference will be the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones.

On the eve of the conference, some bloggers released a poster for the pre-sale event of the iPhone 14 series in offline stores. Not surprisingly,The price is the previous scalper price, which is basically sold at a higher price. A new model called the iPhone 14 Plus has also appeared instead of the rumored Max.

Specifically, The iPhone 14 starts at 6,699 yuan, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at 7,399 yuan, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at 9,899 yuan, and the oversized iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-sale starts at 10,899 yuan.

Among them, the starting price of the super cup has reached five figures, and the iPhone 14 Plus is also 7399 yuan, which is more expensive than most Android flagships. However, this price is not the official final price, but the estimated price after the scalper has increased the price. It is recommended Consumers still wait for Apple to announce the official price before considering whether to buy it.

