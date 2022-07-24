Today, AppleHub revealed on the social platform that as eSIM becomes more and more popular, The upcoming US iPhone 14 series will ship without a physical SIM card slot. eSIM, that is, an embedded mobile phone card, the chip is directly integrated into the motherboard, without the need for a physical SIM card, and you can surf the Internet after opening the package. At present, eSIM cards are mainly used in smart watches. Because the internal space of smart watches is very small, eSIM cards are selected for calling and surfing the Internet.

On smartphones, many manufacturers already support eSIM, such as the iPhone 13 series.On the iPhone 13 series, Apple supports eSIM while retaining the physical SIM card slot.From the revelations,Apple’s iPhone 14 series completely eliminates the physical SIM card slot and only supports eSIM card opening.

Apple canceled the physical SIM card, on the one hand, to save the internal space of the mobile phone, and on the other hand, it should prepare for future non-porous mobile phones in advance.

Of course, Apple won’t kill the physical SIM card slot on all versions,The National Bank version is likely to retain the physical SIM card. Considering that Chinese users have dual-card needs, the Apple iPhone 14 series National Bank version should support dual cards.

It is reported that the iPhone 14 series to be released this fall includes four models, namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max (which may also be named iPhone 14 Plus), of which 14 and 14 Max are With bangs, the Pro series is a double punch hole.