iPhone 14 yellow version pre-sale tomorrow: Jingdong 10,000 people make an appointment for 5399 yuan without a charger

2023-03-09 00:06:37 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to today’s news, JD.com’s self-operated store shows that the iPhone 14 yellow version will start pre-sale on March 10, and the price starts at 5,399 yuan.At present, the number of reservations for this machine is about 11,000. The new version does not have a standard charger like other versions. There is a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

Regarding the new color scheme, Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of global product marketing, said: People love the iPhone and rely on it to complete various tasks every day, and the yellow version of the iPhone 14 series is once again the icing on the cake. Excellent battery life, lightweight design, professional-grade camera and video features, and iOS 16 make iPhone 14 the best choice for all kinds of customers in the market when buying an iPhone.

Except for the color change, the other configurations of the new version of the iPhone 14 remain unchanged. The machine uses a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.Equipped with Apple A15 bionic chip, rear 12 million + 12 million dual camera, battery capacity is 3279mAh.

In addition, the machine is equipped with car accident detection as standard. Its built-in brand new high-g value accelerometer can sense violent acceleration or deceleration movements with a g value of up to 256. During your driving, the microphone will identify severe impact sounds. When an accident occurs, the mobile phone will actively call for help and notify your emergency contacts.

Purchase link:Jingdong (5399 yuan)

