iPhone 15: Apple is said to be planning thinner screen edges – and higher prices

In the Pro models, the display edge shrinks to 1.5 millimeters. In addition, Apple is to give the entry-level models of the iPhone 15 the Dynamic Island display function and the more powerful A16 processor.

Apple is said to be planning numerous innovations for the upcoming iPhone generation. How Bloomberg reported, at least the more expensive Pro models of the iPhone 15 should have a thinner display edge. However, the new functions apparently also have a disadvantage: Apple should also raise the prices for the iPhone 15.

According to the report, the thinner display edges are made possible by a new production technique called LIPO. Behind this is a process known as low-injection pressure over-molding, which is intended to shrink the edges of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to 1.5 millimeters. The current models come with a display edge of around 2.2 millimeters.

Dynamic Island for the standard models

According to Bloomberg sources, the standard models iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also receive functions that were previously reserved for the Pro variants. This includes Dynamic Island, which replaces the classic camera notch in the display. Apple is also said to be developing a camera update for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, including new lenses.

Furthermore, all models of the iPhone 15 should offer more performance than their predecessors. With the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, Apple is said to achieve this by upgrading to the A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are said to be powered by a new processor that TSMC manufactures in a 3-nanometer process. TSMC promises a 30 to 35 percent lower energy consumption for the new processor generation.

Dank EU: USB-C statt Lightning

Another change is due to the EU rules for uniform chargers. The iPhone 15 will reportedly be the first generation of Apple smartphones to feature a USB-C connector and ditch the Lightning connector. Apple has long been using USB-C instead of Lightning for some iPad models.

The Bloomberg report assumes the changes will also result in higher prices, but without giving any numbers. The iPhone 14 costs at least 999 euros in Germany. For the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a maximum memory expansion of one terabyte, Apple is even asking for 2099 euros.

In the past few years, Apple had usually presented the new iPhone generation to the public in the first half of September. Along with the new smartphones, a new generation of the Apple Watch was recently presented.

