Home Business iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory – yqqlm
Business

iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory – yqqlm

by admin
iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory – yqqlm

iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory

2022-12-06 07:22:59 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

What kind of posture will the iPhone 15 series next year show in front of us, Apple seems to have given the answer in advance, the appearance of the whole series comes standard with Smart Island, USB-C interface and so on.

According to the latest news from the supply chain, the glass panel on the back of the iPhone 15 series will adopt a curved surface design. version), the whole machine will be much lighter.

The biggest change of the iPhone 14 Pro model is the introduction of the Smart Island, which makes full use of the perforated area. It is reported that the iPhone 15 will be equipped with this feature as standard, and Apple will continue to optimize it.

Another adjustment is USB-C. Due to the supervision of Europe and other countries, Apple also stated that it will follow up the agreement, so starting from the iPhone 15 series, the USB-C interface must be used, but although it is used in all series, Apple will be careful, such as The transmission speed limit of the low-profile version.

According to sources, it is not known whether the price of the iPhone 15 will increase next year, but the Pro will be more expensive becauseApple wants to continue to widen the price gap with the regular version, so that the configuration differences between models will be greater, but the whole system will be equipped with 8GB of memory as standard, which is also due to the increasing size of the iOS system.

See also  It accounts for up to 75% of global smartphone profits?Apple WWDC 2022 tells you the answer

iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Vodafone rethinks smart working: remotely in offices 3...

Stock index futures rose slightly, IF main contract...

European stocks weak following Wall Street sell-off. Ftse...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 6th. Weak Europe, hopes...

PTA supply and demand two weak futures price...

ECB, Lane: ‘more rate hikes, but much has...

Ex Ilva, today new shareholders’ meeting. But the...

Australia rates: central bank RBA raises rates to...

Хۼ13%ļ ¹јڽʹ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Nagel and De Galhau (ECB) determined to bring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy