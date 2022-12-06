iPhone 15 exposure: Apple sells more and more expensive Pro version, all series Smart Island/USB-C/8G memory

What kind of posture will the iPhone 15 series next year show in front of us, Apple seems to have given the answer in advance, the appearance of the whole series comes standard with Smart Island, USB-C interface and so on.

According to the latest news from the supply chain, the glass panel on the back of the iPhone 15 series will adopt a curved surface design. version), the whole machine will be much lighter.

The biggest change of the iPhone 14 Pro model is the introduction of the Smart Island, which makes full use of the perforated area. It is reported that the iPhone 15 will be equipped with this feature as standard, and Apple will continue to optimize it.

Another adjustment is USB-C. Due to the supervision of Europe and other countries, Apple also stated that it will follow up the agreement, so starting from the iPhone 15 series, the USB-C interface must be used, but although it is used in all series, Apple will be careful, such as The transmission speed limit of the low-profile version.

According to sources, it is not known whether the price of the iPhone 15 will increase next year, but the Pro will be more expensive becauseApple wants to continue to widen the price gap with the regular version, so that the configuration differences between models will be greater, but the whole system will be equipped with 8GB of memory as standard, which is also due to the increasing size of the iOS system.