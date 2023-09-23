iPhone 15 Pro Series: High Demand, Crowded Stores, and Booming Online Sales

Title: iPhone 15 Pro Series Frenzy: Crowds Gather at Apple Stores as Online Platforms See High Growth in Sales

Subtitle: Scalpers and Premium Prices Observed in Global iPhone 15 Pro Launch

Date: September 22, 2022

At 8 a.m. on September 22, a large number of consumers gathered at the entrance of an official Apple store in Shenzhen. The store clerks were counting down the time to welcome consumers who entered the store early in the morning to pick up goods. The launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro series has created a buzz in the tech community.

Reporters from the Science and Technology Innovation Board visited various Apple Stores and authorized stores across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Wuhan, and other major cities. It was observed that there were queues at the officially-operated Apple Stores in the morning, while authorized stores remained relatively deserted.

Despite the growing popularity of online channels, instant retail platforms such as Meituan, Ele.me, and JD Daojia have witnessed high growth in sales. Pre-ordered goods on multiple platforms have already arrived, meeting the demand of eager consumers.

However, it is worth noting that scalpers and price increases have been observed in the sales of the iPhone 15 Pro series. A Shanghai channel dealer revealed that the premium for Apple’s new phones varies depending on the model. The Pro Max 256G model generally commands a premium of 1,000 to 2,000 yuan, while the blue version sees a smaller premium of around 400 yuan.

In terms of availability, the iPhone 15 Pro series has become “hard to find” in many Apple Stores. Standard and Plus versions of the iPhone 15 series, on the other hand, are readily available for purchase. Consumers have reported that the Pro series is out of stock across the board, with November being the earliest schedule for offline pickup.

Despite the scarcity, Apple has implemented a separate appointment channel for customers who bought an iPhone last year with Apple Care+. This reserved invitation allows them to pick up their new devices as soon as possible.

In other cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu, and Wuhan, similar scenes were witnessed with queues forming outside Apple Stores. The situation was complicated by the fact that the Pro and Pro Max models were mostly sold out, necessitating pre-orders. Staff members advised customers to explore business purchase channels, which offered discounts and had no purchase quantity restrictions.

Amid the limited availability, some tech enthusiasts have turned to Hong Kong, hoping to secure the desired iPhone 15 Pro series. However, even across the border, the new models were hard to come by, with all products booked through November.

Meanwhile, online platforms have seen a surge in sales, particularly within the instant retail sector. Platforms like Tmall, JD Daojia, Ele.me, and Meituan have witnessed a substantial increase in iPhone 15 series sales. JD Daojia reported a 253% increase in sales compared to the iPhone 14 series, with 25,000 new phones being dispatched within the first 10 minutes of sales.

The iPhone 15 series has become an immediate consumption hit among residents in third-tier cities and below. Regions such as Lhasa, Kashgar, Alxa League, and Jiamusi have experienced a six-fold increase in orders compared to the previous year.

As the day progresses, the frenzy surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro series shows no signs of abating. Whether it’s the offline Apple Stores or online platforms, consumers continue to avidly pursue the latest flagship models, demonstrating the enduring popularity and demand for Apple’s cutting-edge technology.

