iPhone 15 Series Pre-Sales Skyrocket as Pro Version Takes the Lead, Shipping Delays Extend by One Month

iPhone 15 Series Pre-Sales Soar: Pro Version in High Demand, Delivery Extended

Kuai Technology reported on September 16 that the pre-sales for Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 series have started with immense success. The standard version gained moderate popularity, while the Pro version stood out as the most sought-after option. However, customers will have to wait a bit longer for their devices as the delivery time has been extended by one month.

As the clock struck 8:00 pm on September 15, Apple’s official website experienced a sudden crash due to the overwhelming demand. Many customers encountered problems like website malfunctions and difficulties in finalizing their orders. However, within just one minute of pre-sales, the first batch of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were sold out in the official Tmall Apple Store flagship store.

Currently, according to shipping estimates on Apple’s official website, the iPhone 15 Pro series remains the most popular choice. The delivery time for the iPhone 15 Pro (512GB) has been scheduled for late October, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB) is expected to be delivered in mid-November, extending the delivery cycle by more than a month from the official launch on September 22.

In contrast, the standard version of the iPhone 15 series did not receive the same level of popularity. Some areas still show that the standard version can be delivered on September 22, just as promised.

The pricing for the iPhone 15 series starts at 5,999 yuan, with the iPhone 15 Plus beginning at 6,999 yuan. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at 7,999 yuan, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available starting at 9,999 yuan.

One of the main differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series lies in the chips they are equipped with. The iPhone 15 digital series features Apple’s A16 chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro series introduces the world‘s first 3nm process A17 Pro chip, providing superior performance. Additionally, the iPhone 15 series boasts an aluminum alloy body, while the iPhone 15 Pro series takes it up a notch with a titanium alloy build.

Although both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series come with upgraded USB-C interfaces, there are variations in specifications. The iPhone 15 digital series supports USB 2.0 specifications, while the iPhone 15 Pro series supports USB 3.0 specifications, offering a faster transfer rate.

As the frenzy around the iPhone 15 series continues, customers eagerly await their new devices, patiently counting down the days until their highly anticipated arrival.

