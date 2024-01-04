iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max will be equipped with smaller smart islands, larger displays and upgraded cameras – Apple iPhone

Apple Unveils Details of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

YouTube channel AppleTrack has provided comprehensive details about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, starting with their larger display sizes. After years of anticipation, Apple is set to expand the screen size of these two models, increasing the iPhone 16 Pro’s display to 6.3 inches from the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s display to 6.9 inches from the 6.7 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The larger smartphone screens also offer space for bigger batteries, but disappointingly, the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery capacity is only set to increase by 2.48% to 3355 mAh from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3274 mAh. Many are hopeful that Apple will make a greater leap in battery capacity to keep pace with competitors.

There are also rumors of a front-hole punch design for the iPhone 16 Pro, which would reduce the size of the animated island. Additionally, a new “capture” shutter button is said to be included for video shooting. Both “Pro” models are expected to feature 5x quad-prism optical zoom cameras, a feature previously only available in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The new models are also speculated to be equipped with a new A18 Pro chip, as leaked iOS 18 code suggests that Apple will skip the A17 Pro and move directly to the A18 for the cheaper iPhone 16 models. It is yet to be seen whether the A18 is simply a replacement for the A17 Pro, or a completely different chip altogether.

With these exciting developments, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max later this year.