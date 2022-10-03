In the previous article, I have calculated that it is the most economical to replace a new iPhone every year. It means that you can experience a new mobile phone by spending an extra 2000-3000 a year. Moreover, this year, in the case of a downturn in the general environment, the national scalper, I am also under the official website. I ordered two 14 Pro Max 256G purple machines, one for personal use and one for local scalpers, making a small profit of 550, which further reduced the purchase cost. And a friend of mine even placed an order for 4 purple PM 512 versions. On the 22nd, a scalper with 512G was charged 800… so much that the scalpers sighed: We used to grab mobile phones and sell them to customers, but now we are customers Grab your phone and sell it to us!

Anyway, I got the mobile phone on the 22nd, and it has been a week since I used it. Today, I will share my experience with you. Anyway, there is no charging head in the packaging of the mobile phone. It’s all rotten, let’s focus on the user experience.

How should I put it, when I get older, I don’t like to toss anymore. Apple’s iOS ecosystem is really worry-free. The compatibility of Apple watch and AirPods is really very comfortable, and the replacement of Android phones is really too fast. I can’t keep up. Their speed, and the second-hand market price of Android phones is indeed a bit chaotic. Some prices have dropped very seriously, and they are officially lowered soon after they are listed. The price of Apple is still stable, and second-hand machines are now quick to take off gloves.

And there is a reason, I am an obsessive-compulsive disorder patient, and the curved screen design of the Android flagship is really unacceptable. It won’t take long for bubbles to appear after sticking the film. If you don’t stick the film, the screen of the mobile phone can’t be repaired!

Although this time the Mate 50 is blessed with Kunlun glass, Huawei seems to have negotiated with Apple, a bang is back, and a new one has a pill hole, which is really interesting!

I entered the pit from 6S, used Xs Max, 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro Max, and this time I started 14 Pro Max. But it can only be regarded as a fake fruit fan. I don’t like to watch fans of Android machines online against each other. A mobile phone is just a commodity. As long as it suits you, whoever likes to buy what you like can buy what you want. There is no need to go online. As the saying goes Well, I’m not in RMB, and I can’t make everyone like it, so everyone should consume rationally and only buy what they like!

Maybe it coincides with Apple. The “veil” that I bought a long time ago for the background of the gauze is also purple. It’s just for taking pictures~ This year’s “Dark Night Purple” is under different lighting conditions. , the colors presented are different, I took a long time to get a photo that said purple is not so purple, and gray is not so gray, but you can see that the lens module still shows deep purple under this light , In fact, what color is not color, cover the phone case is the same!

When the pixels of Android phones started at 100 million today, Apple finally upgraded the main camera to 4800W pixels. You can say that Apple squeezed toothpaste, but this is also a kind of confidence that Apple has in its own products. I remember that Boss Lei was also beaten by himself. When it comes to face, is high pixel useful?

I think the upgrade of 4800W pixels is certainly useful, including the pixel upgrade of the ultra-wide-angle, the pixel upgrade of the front camera, and the upgrade of the auto focus of the front camera, which will greatly improve the user’s experience when using the photo and video functions. Moreover, the positioning of the Pro series is also to meet the needs of users who pursue the ultimate experience.

At the same time, RAW format photography with 4800W pixels is undoubtedly a very powerful upgrade for users who have high requirements for photography!

In addition, buying this mobile phone can really save the money of buying a mobile phone stabilizer. The anti-shake in sports mode is really a plus!

Just take a picture, I wanted to take a sunrise, but what I didn’t expect was that the street was crooked and I didn’t get the ideal look! Waking up early is really painful.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s chip has been upgraded from TSMC’s 5-nanometer A15 processor to a 4-nanometer A16 processor, which is also part of Apple’s keynote at the press conference, but although the power consumption of the A16 chip has been reduced by about 20%, Judging from the current evaluation scores, on this latest iPhone, the performance improvement brought by the A16 chip is not so surprising, and even in some tests, the 14Pro Max has the same GPU performance as the 13 Pro Max. It is not as good as the adjustment of the previous generation of mobile phones, so I used the iPhone brand toothpaste on the title of the article. The Cook knife method is accurate and the power consumption is reduced. The long battery life you like can come!

In addition, the computer memory used to assist the operation of the spacecraft when the Americans landed on the moon was only 4KB. How big is the memory of one of our mobile phones now? 4GB? 8GB? 12GB? The powerful mobile phone performance allows us to play games, brush Douyin, and send WeChat! How much of the performance of this phone allows users to actually exploit it? Maybe we should think about it!

“Pill screen” is the original name for some Android phone screens with long holes, but this time Apple made a change. He took the “Smart Island” and turned the hardware defects into a selling point! Fruit fans are hooked, and rational users find that Honor mobile phones had a similar design a few years ago. Did Apple copy it? This could be a century of unsolved cases, enough to keep users arguing for a while!

But I have to say that such a change is a stage of Apple’s progress towards a pure full-screen display. I believe that future technological breakthroughs will enable the iPhone to achieve a real full-screen mobile phone with no openings on the front!

The iPhone, whose hardware appearance has changed, has also undergone major changes in software this time. Because the iPhone 14 Pro series uses an LTPO panel, the refresh rate in the off-screen mode can be as low as 1Hz, so it consumes very little power. Then a lot of widgets are added to the lock screen interface, which can track the power, temperature, sunrise and sunset times, and stocks of your other Apple devices! To sum up, it’s getting more and more Zhuolizhuo gas~

However, the light-sensing sensor in the off-screen mode is still working. When the external brightness is high, the brightness of the off-screen display will also increase, which will indeed make users anxious. Will the screen that has been lit all the time burn in? Only time can answer this question, so I turned it off after a week of new features. I was worried that burn-in was one of the reasons, and the screen was on, so I just wanted to look at my phone, which was too much work! So~ you get the idea!

You can use your iPhone and buy a PITAKA mobile phone case. Some people say that this case is expensive, but what I want to say is that this is indeed a mobile phone case that can be used all the time!

Compared with the red PITAKA mobile phone case of my 13 Pro Max, the contrasting color design of this 600D Kevlar magnetic mobile phone case called Floating Overture is more fashionable and more colorful!

You can see the red and black stripes at the connection of different colors of the mobile phone case, but don’t underestimate this stripe. Many other brands of so-called Kevlar (also known as aramid fiber) mobile phone cases also have stripes of different colors, but Most of them are sprayed on the color, and PITAKA adopts the floating weaving process, that is, the color yarn is implanted in the original black aramid yarn, and the weaving method of the warp yarn and the weft yarn are controlled by adjusting. The weaving sequence of the black and gray cloth presents embossed color patterns. It may not be obvious in the photo, but if you hold it in your hand and touch it with your hand, you will clearly feel the bulge of the aramid yarn.

This phone case pursues the ultimate lightness and thinness. I bought a half-pack model, but the protection of the phone is also unambiguous.The edge of the phone case is slightly higher than the screen of the phone. With the tempered film, even if the phone is accidentally dropped, it can protect the screen of the phone. The phone case has a large opening for the buttons, which is very comfortable to touch. It matches the stainless steel of the Pro series. The frame, to the greatest extent, restores the feel of the mobile phone bare-handed

This mobile phone case of PITAKA is thin and light, but it has a built-in magnet module. Compared with other mobile phone cases, a MagSafe-supporting magnet module can be built into such a thin aramid fiber mobile phone case. It is indeed a brand A manifestation of hard power.

The camera module of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has become larger again without any accident. The protection of the camera by PITAKA is also very good. The black frame to protect the camera is a little higher than the camera, and it does not block the LIDAR lidar. The camera is exposed again, and the color matching of the mobile phone can be seen intuitively, which can be regarded as making friends who have purchased a new color matching mobile phone more anxious.

The opening at the bottom has a small groove to take care of the charging port. The mold opening is very delicate, and all the chamfers are very rounded, and there is no cutting feeling!

From the media: In addition to the nickname, the iPhone’s fast charge has been upgraded again, and the 30W fast charge has become the standard configuration of the iPhone 14 series!

Android: That’s it? I can’t see it!

However, one advantage is that the 30W fast charging head will never be as bulky as the Android super flash charging head that starts at 150W at any time, and major manufacturers really have a problem with making accessories for Apple products. Let’s just say, it’s really creative!

This flashing pole 35W retro-shaped charging head is made of Bayer PC material, one-piece injection molding process and ultrasonic welding technology, with precision molds, and the thin wire grooves are all millimeters, perfectly replicating the shape of a Macintosh computer. , the retro warm white color is also a classic among the classics, like a small Macintosh computer across time and space!

Its input range is 100-240V 50/60Hz 1A Max, and the available output parameters are: 5V/9V 3A, 12V 2.92A, 15V 2.33A, 20V 1.75A (35W Max), PPS 3.3~11V 3A, which can meet the needs of the market. Most of the smart devices, game consoles and other charging protocols!

The Flash Extreme Retro35W GaN charger uses USB-C as the output interface. The overall size is 31.7*34.9*43.4mm, and the charging pins are foldable, which is more convenient for storage!

All in all, this flash-pole Retro 35W GaN gallium nitride charger is very comfortable to use as a close-to-stand fast charger, and the exquisite shape makes it even a beautiful desktop decoration. Beautiful, friends who like high-value small objects, how can you miss such lovely accessories for digital products?

The above photos are all mobile phones with tempered films. I didn’t buy them too expensive. I just searched for a phone with auxiliary positioning on Pinduoduo. It is still very easy to operate. Recommended, just follow the prompts to paste the tempered film in two simple steps.

This is my experience of using the iPhone14 Pro Max for more than a week and sharing accessories. If you have anything you want to know, you can leave me a message. Welcome to follow, like, favorite and comment! This will be very helpful to me!