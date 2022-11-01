Recently, the Double Eleven event has continued to be hot, and many users took this opportunity to snap up mobile phones, and Apple also lived up to expectations and reached 100 million sales at the fastest speed on major e-commerce platforms. However, recently, foreign countries have released reports on iPhone sales, which pointed out that iPhone sales in China plummeted by 27% last week.

At the same time, the report also highlighted that this is the third week of a sharp drop in iPhone sales in China. Analyst Li Yusheng said:Although the release of the iPhone 14 series a week earlier also affected the year-on-year decline in sales, the negative trend in sales cannot be ignored, and the sales decline is worse than that of other Android manufacturers.

In sharp contrast, after the Double Eleven event was launched,The iPhone, AirPods Pro 2, iPad Air 5 and other products with reduced prices are all “empty” in stock.The e-commerce customer service said that some models have been replenished. However, this does not stop the fact that Apple’s domestic sales are declining, and it will continue.

Analysts mentioned,In the three months to September, domestic sales of the iPhone increased by 5.7%, while the sales of competing Android products fell by 15.2%, showing Apple’s strong market appeal.But one month after the iPhone 14 series was released, Apple’s market share in China even dropped by 4%-5%, which also shows that the iPhone 14 series is not satisfactory.

Under the background that the basic version of the iPhone 14 is broken at the first launch, third-party manufacturers have also realized the inability of the successor of the 14 series, and they have begun to sell at lower prices. The basic version of the iPhone 14 is also known as Apple’s fastest iPhone in recent years.

Even if there is the influence of the smart phone environment, which leads to the weakness of the entire mobile phone market, it also shows that Apple’s influence is gradually weakening.

There are many reasons for this, but it is undeniable that the iPhone 14 brought by Apple this year is far less attractive than previous generations of iPhones, causing users to have no desire to change phones. Moreover, the continued weakness of the mobile phone market and the high homogeneity of smartphones in the past two years have led to a longer replacement cycle for young people.

In addition, the economic downturn also makes users do not have enough budget to replace mobile phones. After all, the price of Apple’s main iPhone series is not easy for all users to accept.

The most important thing is that in the past two years, domestic mobile phones have undergone qualitative changes in terms of quality and experience. Compared with the problems such as lag and difficulty of use of domestic machines in the early years, today’s domestic smart machines can be said to be completely new.

At the same time, the exploration of other hardware levels has also greatly improved the competitiveness of domestic mobile phones. Many users who once identified Apple have also started to buy domestic mobile phones after feeling the progress of domestic smart phones.

Previously, the new Huawei Mate 50 series was released, and the price was comparable to that of Apple, which caused the e-commerce platform to be out of stock.

Nowadays, users are becoming more rational, and it is no longer the era of crazy pursuit of new phones every year. In addition, the life of mobile phones has been extended under the premise that the performance and experience of current mobile phones are good enough. Therefore, users who change phones every year The ratio will decrease.

Especially under the premise that the upgrade of this year’s iPhone 14 series models is so hip, it is not surprising that Apple’s sales in China are on the street.

However, from the perspective of Apple’s planning, this generation of iPhone 14 series is more like an appetizer, next year’s iPhone 15 series is the main dish, and the iPhone 15 replaced with a USB-C interface will have more potential functions, and the iPhone 15 will be upgraded at that time. The strength may be able to drive a new wave of replacements.

