Voice actress Susan Bennett says she started her career as a voice actress by accident – first singing commercial jingles. Susan Bennett

Susan Bennett is the voice actress for Apple’s first version of Siri, released in 2011. She made recordings for a software company called ScanSoft in 2005, unaware that years later Apple would buy them and use them for Siri. Though Apple has never publicly acknowledged or compensated Bennett, she said she enjoyed “being Siri.”

This article is based on a conversation with Susan Bennett, a voice actress from Atlanta, Georgia. It has been revised for length and clarity.

I got into voice acting by accident. I used to sing jingles for commercials and worked at a few studios in Atlanta. One day when I was there recording, a voice actor for another commercial didn’t show up.

When we finished the song, the studio owner said, “Susan, you don’t have an accent. Come here and record this.” It went well, I got a singing teacher and that was the start of it all.

I unknowingly took the first Siri recordings in 2005

In July 2005, six years before Apple introduced Siri, I captured the footage that would later be used for the famous personal assistant. But at the time I had no idea about it.

I was commissioned to record a screenplay for the IVR company ScanSoft (Interactive Voice Response, translated: Sprachdialogsystem, n.d.), which is now called Nuance. I thought the script would consist of regular IVR sayings like “thanks for calling” or “please dial one”. Instead, I had to read nonsensical sentences like “Cow hoist in the tug hut today” or “Say shift fresh issue today” – they tried to capture all sound combinations of the English language. They also let me read the names of addresses and streets.

I was recording from home four hours a day, five days a week for the whole of July. The first hundred shots might have been fun and interesting, but after that it got pretty tiring.

Six years later I received an unusual message from a friend

Six years later, a voice actor friend of mine emailed me and was like, “Hey, we’re playing around with this new iPhone right now – isn’t that you?” I had no idea what they were talking about. I immediately went to Apple’s website to listen to it and knew right away it was my voice.” (Editor’s note: An audio forensics expert with 30 years of experience examined both voices and, according to one CNN report “100 percent” sure it’s the same voice).

I was paid for the actual performance through ScanSoft, but since Apple bought the recordings from ScanSoft, I never got a penny or any credit from Apple. This was a strange situation, to say the least.

It took me two years to identify myself as the voice of Siri

Of course I was very flattered, but I also worried that my voice would become so ubiquitous that it would interfere with my ability to get other gigs. I loved my voice acting career and didn’t want to be pigeonholed into having a virtual assistant voice.

Later, Apple released different accents and languages ​​for Siri. I met John Briggs, a famous BBC announcer in England, who voiced the original British version of Siri. I also met Karen Jacobsen, a voice actress and singer who embodied the original Australian Siri. From speaking to them, I learned that they had exactly the same experience: they recorded in 2005 without knowing what it would ultimately be used for, and then their voices were bought by Apple and used for Siri.

The fact that Apple didn’t pay us meant we didn’t have a non-disclosure agreement either. We all decided, “Well, we might as well see if we can use that to our advantage.” We started promoting ourselves.

I’ve appeared on TV shows, given a TEDx talk and spoken on the radio. I couldn’t have imagined something like this 15 years ago, but it was really fun.

Maybe you’ve heard my voice in other places

I always tell my friends, “Always keep your ears open for my voice when you’re on TV!” A few years ago, my agents recognized my voice in a commercial for a major car company. Luckily they were able to get in touch with the advertisers and let me pay. I am a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and as a union the association is very helpful to them in getting members compensated.

I think a lot of people don’t even consider that there are human beings behind the AI ​​voices or that a real person recorded them and should be paid for it.

Overall, I enjoyed being Siri

Siri’s voices have been updated several times over the years, so it’s not me anymore. The original was a bit snarky, in a funny way – they gave her a great sense of humor and a sharp mind. I think a lot of people just spoke to her to see what she would say. Now Siri sounds a little bland to me. I never spoke to Siri when she had my voice – it was just too weird.

I still audition here and there, but I don’t record as much anymore. In the voiceover industry, most of us don’t get as many jobs as we get older—unless you’re Morgan Freeman, who’s probably still doing voiceovers at 100.

There’s no way to measure the downsides or the work I lost doing voice acting with Siri, but I like to look at the positive side. It was really fun to “be” Siri. It’s really opened up a lot of wonderful opportunities for me that I wouldn’t have had otherwise, so I can’t complain.

But I like to joke that if everyone who has an iPhone sent me a dollar, that would be pretty good compensation.

Editor’s note: Apple has not responded to multiple requests from insiders.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.