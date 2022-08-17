Original title: iPhone 14 Pro: Appearance renderings have been exposed, and the core parameters are almost no suspense

According to the current market development, there is a brand in the smartphone market that is worth looking forward to in the second half of the year, namely Apple iPhone.It can even be said that it is badly praised every year, but the sales volume is very high every year.

The key isThe improvement of iPhone mobile phones in recent years is not small. Whether it is adding a high refresh rate screen or maintaining a far leading position in performance, this has improved the brand’s competitive value to a certain extent.

Most importantly,There is a lot of new news about the iPhone. Before waiting for the release of the iPhone 14 series, the design and core configuration of the product have become clear.

It is reported that,The iPhone 14 series has been upgraded to the Pro version this time, which has also led to the release of renderings of this product in the market.It can be said that the point of view is really very big, and it can let users better understand the difference of the product itself.

for example,The front will adopt a punch-hole + pill-shaped design, replacing the notch in the notch that people have complained about for many years, and it is different from the punch-hole screen design used in domestic mobile phones. There are still very obvious differences. It is estimated that it will bring some different functions. .

at the same timeThe battery indicator in the new system also appears in the renderings,Although it is not known whether the official version of iOS16 will change the display of this indication, it has begun to be gradually improved in iOS16 Beta6 at this stage.

In addition to the rendering of the front of the fuselage,The design of the back of the fuselage has also become very clear, and the specifications of the three-camera lens continue to be used, but compared with the lens of the iPhone 13 Pro, the core specifications have been further improved.The lens will get a little bigger, and the bump will be taller.

The camera is more prominent mainly because of the replacement of a larger sensor, Apple's ancestral 1200W pixels have to be replaced with 4800W,Then the difference in daily use will naturally become very big. besides,The rendering of the iPhone 14 Pro also brings a complete lock screen music overview interface, and Apple may bring the Always-On Display feature that Android competitors have used for many years. That is,The appearance rendering of the iPhone 14 Pro does bring a lot of changes and surprises,For users who want to experience the full version of the iPhone, this version should have changed a lot in recent years. As forThe core configuration is also very clear. There is a chance to be equipped with a Snapdragon X65 baseband and an A16 processor. It can be said that both signal and performance will be significantly improved. also,This time the memory may directly change to 256GB version to start. Compared with the traditional 128GB, the increase this time is also very large, but the price is expected to start at 8999 yuan. actually,In addition to the above improvements, the details of the other aspects of the iPhone 14 Pro can only be determined after the official release of the new phone, and it can be seen that the direction this time is basically aimed at users with extreme needs. andFor most users, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus versions may be more expected,Although the improvement is not large, the advantages are very obvious. Taking the iPhone 14 as an example, word of mouth and after-sales are reassuring, making people free from worries after paying for it, and don't have to worry about all kinds of strange shapes on the phone. After all, a mobile phone is an ordinary communication tool, stability and ease of use are the key, and everything else is virtual. not to mention,The iPhone 14 standard version will also bring 6GB of storage this time, and it will bring a more powerful A15 processor than the iPhone 13, as well as a new lens sensor. The key isThe improvement of the iPhone 14 Plus is not small. Judging from the current market news, it will not only bring the same parameters as the iPhone 14, but also enhance the internal heat dissipation. In this case, the expectations of the iPhone 14 series will naturally become very high, and it is also one of the key elements that may continue to dominate the high-end flagship mobile phone market. Of course,Although there is no suspense about the news about the iPhone 14 series, some netizens still start to sing about the iPhone 14 series, such as the bad news of the A15, insufficient production capacity, and the loss of suppliers. But looking at the above information, maybe the result will not be as powerful as some netizens said. What do you think about this, please leave a message, like, and share.

