Among the iPhone 14 series models, if you want to say which one is the most popular, many people will definitely say the iPhone 14 Pro, which has the biggest improvement over the iPhone 14 and is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Its 128GB version is priced at 7999 yuan , compared with the previous generation, it is to increase the quantity without increasing the price. Therefore, I replaced the iPhone13 Pro Max in my hand with the iPhone14 Pro, used it heavily for 7 days, and talked about the advantages and disadvantages.

What I like most about the iPhone 14 Pro is the appearance. Its front is still directly facing the screen, with a metal middle frame and a matte glass back cover, and the dark purple in my hand has a mysterious high-end feel. It is mainly graphite. It also reveals a slightly drunken purple, which is also its main color. After lighting up the screen, the iPhone 14 Pro adopts a “smart island” design, which makes a new interaction in the digging area, which can display notifications, music, timers, and more.

In addition, its front and back are composed of super-ceramic panels. This tempered glass has a harder drop resistance. Even if you don’t wear a protective case, you don’t have to worry about breaking it, and it supports IP68 waterproof, even if it falls into the water. , it can also be used normally. My biggest feeling is that it is much lighter than the Max version of the iPhone, and I don’t have to worry about tired hands after using it for a long time.

Compared with the previous generation, the screen quality of the iPhone 14 Pro has improved a lot. The "Smart Island" design allows the screen to have a higher screen ratio, and its screen brightness can reach 2000 nits, which is difficult to find in the mobile phone industry. Opponents, you don't have to worry about seeing the screen clearly even if you use it outdoors. It also supports all-weather display, HDR display, and P3 wide color gamut, etc. The display is very good. In addition, it is a super retina XDR display with 2556*1179 pixel resolution and 460ppi pixel density, which is more delicate in display, supports ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology, and can achieve intelligent switching from 0 to 120Hz, taking into account battery life and screen experience. After a few days of use, the biggest feeling it gives me is that it is smooth. The iOS system itself is relatively smooth, but its "Smart Island" design needs to be improved, because most third-party applications are not compatible, such as WeChat and other notifications will appear in Below the hole digging area, it is always weird to use, only the system application is the most perfect. 3. Core performance The iPhone14 Pro is equipped with the new Apple A16 processor, which is not much improved compared to the Apple A15 processor, and the overall performance is improved by about 10%. In the Geekbench5 database, the single-core score of the machine is 1875 points, and the multi-core score is 5454. The overall performance far exceeds that of Snapdragon 8+, Dimensity 9000+ and other processors. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro comes standard with 6GB of RAM, so you don't have to worry about killing the background. It is a pity that the signal problem of the iPhone14 Pro has not been improved. In my use environment, there are often only two signals. When walking to the elevator or the underground parking lot, the signal will be poor, but it does not happen often. I think old Apple users are used to this problem. The iPhone 14 Pro has a built-in 3200mAh battery. Thanks to the iOS system and 4nm process technology, there is no problem in normal use for a day. If you go out at 7 in the morning, chat on WeChat and watch small videos in the middle of the day, you can go home at 5 in the afternoon and have a lot of power left. If Playing games more often should not be enough. Fourth, the photo experience The iPhone 14 Pro finally gave up the 12-megapixel main camera and upgraded to a 48-megapixel main camera. It has a 24mm focal length and four-in-one pixels, which can bring more powerful resolution capabilities, and supports 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, supplemented by 1200 pixels. The 10,000-pixel ultra-wide-angle and 12-megapixel telephoto support 2x optical zoom. The addition of a telephoto lens greatly improves the camera performance. In the case of full sunlight during the day, the proofs taken by the iPhone 14 Pro are very clear, with excellent white balance accuracy, the sharpness and shading of the picture are also relatively strong, and the outlines of buildings are very clear. Thanks to the blessing of the 48-megapixel main camera, it has a more powerful photosensitive area, and the night scene captured is very clear, and the detail processing of leaves is also relatively good. In general, the most interesting iPhone14 series may be the iPhone14 Pro. Its highlight is not only the "Smart Island" design. After 7 days of heavy use, it also has a 2000 nit high-brightness screen, equipped with more The powerful Apple A16 is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple-camera combination, and it also has a long battery life design. To say its shortcomings, it may be that the signal problem has not been improved. The 20W+ fast charge is not as bright as the 100W fast charge of the Android machine. What do you guys think about this? Welcome to leave a message, like, follow and share, thank you all.

