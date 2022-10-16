- iPhone14BoM cost exposure: the proportion of American parts has increased significantly, and other countries have declined – Programmer Sought Electronic Engineering Album
- The second-hand iPhone 14 depreciates twice as fast as the iPhone 13 Theirs
- iPhone 14 sales plummet, Apple misestimates how much users value ‘change’ – Apple iPhone cnBeta
- Sales of the iPhone 14 Plus in the first week of launch were lower than expected, and Apple shifted more production capacity to the Pro series Theirs
- Another report reconfirms that last week’s iPhone 14 Plus sales were “lower than expected” – Apple iPhone cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News