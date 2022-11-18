The Euronext Growth Milan Observatory of IR Top Consulting, a financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and IPO Advisory, requests the extension in the 2023 Finance Law of the Tax Credit on listing costs (CDI), with an annual allocation of 15 million euro and a benefit of 500,000 euro per single IPO, more in line with current listing costs.

Since its introduction in 2018, the IPO Bonus has represented the form of incentive in favor of the company most suited to the stock market model due to its characteristics of immediate understanding and ease of implementation: according to the EGM Observatory, the measure has provided a significant boost for listings on the Euronext Growth Milan market which has recorded 130 IPOs, mainly of SMEs.

EGM confirms itself as the main channel for raising capital for the growth of SMEs: from 2009 to date it has welcomed 262 companies and IPO funding amounted to 5.6 billion euros, a sign of a cultural evolution in favor of Equity that is affecting all sectors. 2022 has recorded, to date, 18 IPOs for a collection of approximately 836 million euros.