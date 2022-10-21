IPO operations on the Italian market in the first nine months of 2022 recorded an increase in deposits to 1.4 billion euros, but with a slowdown in the third quarter of 2022.

These are the main results that emerged from the EY Global IPO Trends Q3 2022, which indicate a decline in the number of IPOs and collections globally in the 3rd quarter of this year. Globally, the number of IPOs and deposits show a decline of 44% and 57% year-on-year, respectively. Technology sector in the lead by number of IPOs; the energy sector leads the collection, with revenues up by 176%

“The data shows that the period of uncertainty for companies, IPO processes and investors continues into 2022, as they have had to face growing macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, growing volatility and falling share prices on global markets, further accentuated in Q3 2022 by the increase in inflation and the increase in interest rates ”comments Paolo Aimino, IPO and Capital Markets Leader of EY in Italy. “This situation is leading most companies and investors to delay or put on standby their decisions, lengthening the timing of the IPO processes, and to take a wait-and-see approach in view of a more stable, positive and less volatile, which may favor better opportunities for the IPO market. In fact, since the end of the first quarter of 2022 there has been a turnaround in the attractiveness of access to equity markets and this trend seems to be confirmed by the low number of prices expected in the final part of the 2022 financial year. We also note that investors tend more and more to devote greater attention to companies characterized by greater pre-IPO profitability and a high potential for value creation and appear sensitive to ESG issues, as shown by the positive signals coming from the technology and energy sector. Surely the resumption of operations is conditioned by a decrease in market uncertainties and volatility that could reverse the trend recorded in 2022 and push a growth in the number of large IPOs, with hopefully better post-listing returns, so as to lead the way. for the approach to the capital market of other companies ”concludes Aimino.