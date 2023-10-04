IPO in New York – Birkenstock: How hippie slippers became a billion-dollar business – News

Contents

Birkenstock sandals made it out of their niche and into the mass market. Now the German company wants to go public in New York.

Birkenstock sandals were once considered hippie slippers. Today the sandals are world-famous and adorn a wide variety of feet. The Birkenstock company now has billions in sales. At the beginning of the week, the German shoe manufacturer announced that it wanted to go public in New York.

But why have the shoes become so popular? The Birkenstock was originally developed as a comfortable health shoe. In 1897, Konrad Birkenstock, great-great-grandson of company founder Johann Adam Birkenstock, manufactured the first flexible sole. A sole that adapts to the contours of the foot.

The hippies discovered the Birkenstock as a counter-movement against the prevailing fashion conventions of the time.

Over the years, the image of Birkenstock shoes has changed again and again. From a marketing perspective, the company has an exciting history, says Johanna Gollnhofer, marketing professor at the University of St. Gallen. “If you look back a few decades, hippies discovered the Birkenstock as a counter-movement against the prevailing fashion conventions of the time.”

Legend: Hippies once wore them, today influencers: Birkenstock sandals have a remarkable marketing history behind them. Keystone/DPA/Maja Hitij

The Birkenstock was a niche product, i.e. a product for a small group. But in recent years, shoes have become more and more a fashion product for the masses, says Gollnhofer. “This also happened because the Birkenstock was increasingly worn on catwalks and the company entered into collaborations with designers.”

And the brand also became increasingly popular among well-known influencers and actors. A sandal model was also seen in the successful Barbie company. This also helped make the Birkenstock so popular today, explains the professor.

Milestone in the long company history

This is an ideal time for an IPO in order to be able to sell the company’s shares at as high a price as possible. Until two years ago, the shoe manufacturer Birkenstock was still owned by the founding family. She then sold the majority to an investment company that belongs to the luxury goods group LVMH. She will probably benefit the most from the IPO.

It is not yet known when exactly the IPO will take place. Either way, it will be a milestone for the Birkenstock company, whose history goes back to 1774.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

