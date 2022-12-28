After a record-breaking 2021, this year the the global IPO market has undergone a decisive turnaround. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process by which a private company goes public and then goes public so that its shares can be purchased by all investors. This year IPOs are down 45% in the number of deals; while they are raised capital decreased by 61%.. This is what emerges from the latest report by Ernst & Young Global which focuses on the IPO trends in 2022. In detail, 1,333 IPOs were carried out in 2022, with total funding of 179.5 billion dollars.

The market has not favored IPOs

The report also shows that in the current year the average transactions decreased and this is due to declining valuations and poor stock market performance; one complex scenario which has certainly not favored the launch of large IPOs.

IPO activity around the world was impacted by theincreased market volatility and other adverse market conditions, as well as the negative performance of a number of listed IPOs since 2021.

“The record year recorded in 2021 for IPOs has given way to one sharp reduction in IPOs in 2022 mainly attributable to the uncertainties and growing volatility associated with geopolitical tensions international, to the critical issues of the energy scenario, torising inflation and acceleration in the interest rate growth that have characterized the macroeconomic context since the first months of 2022″. Comments Paolo Aimino, IPO and Capital Markets Leader of EY in Italy.

“Weakening equity markets, valuations and post-IPO performance further discouraged investor interest. As the pipeline continues to grow, many companies are waiting for the right moment to relaunch their IPO projects. It is interesting to observe how, with the growing liquidity of the market, less risk-averse investors favor more resilient companies with the best fundamentals, together with those active in the implementation of ESG programmes.”

Sharp drop in IPOs by venture capital funds

The performance of IPOs by private equity and venture capital funds suffered a sharp decline, respectively by 77% and 93% in terms of number and collections. Most SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) listed as of late 2020 are also reaching their two-year time window and must now aim to merge with a target company or return IPO proceeds to their investors .

IPO up on 2019

While these overall numbers represent a sharp decline from 2021, global IPO deals have still registered a 16% increase in number compared to 2019year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the picture just described, there have been some sectors and some regions that have achieved appreciable results. In this regard, the technology sector maintained its leadership in terms of volumewith 23% of operations, while the energy sector prevailed in terms of collection, recording 22% in 2022.

Among publicly traded mega IPOs (defined as those raising more than $1 billion) average inflows in 2022 were 45% higher than in 2021, on the back of strong valuation for energy mega IPOs that took place this year.

IPO in America at lowest since 2008

IPO activity in the Americas has fallen to levels not seen since the global crisis of 2008, recording the lowest levels of the last 13 years in terms of volumes and of the last 20 years in terms of collections; the markets were affected by the volatility and the policies undertaken to combat inflation.

Both the number of IPOs and funding took a steep nosedive: 130 deals raising $9 billion, down 76% and 95% respectively from a year earlier. The majority of US IPOs (69%) took place on US stock exchanges.

Asia accounts for 67% of global IPO collections

In the Asia-Pacific market they are registered 845 IPOs totaling $120.6 billionaccounting for 63% of deals and 67% of funds raised globally in 2022. Mainland China is on track to set another annual capital raising record by the end of 2022.

The activity of IPO in the EMEIA area (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) decreased by 53% and by 55% by number and raised, respectively, recording 358 IPOs that raised $49.9 billion. Even if the activity of IPO in Europe fell by 78% due to geopolitical tensions, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area saw a 115% increase in inflows thanks to large IPOs in the energy sector and other sectors, together with the initiative initiated by the governments privatization plan. In addition, 5 of the top 10 IPOs this year took place in EMEIA.

In this context, the IPO on the Italian markets recorded a trend similar to the global one, finalizing a contraction in the number of listings of 47% and in capital raised of 46%, with 26 IPO, which raised around 1,400 million euros. Furthermore, in 2022 the IPOs in Italy mainly involved small-medium sized companies, with the exception of a couple of large deals concluded in the first part of the year.

Outlook for 2023: focus on ESG

Looking ahead to 2023, a significant IPO pipeline is looming ahead. While no increase in IPO activity is expected in the first quarter, the conditions appear to be favorable for a relaunch in the second half of the year.

For the IPO market to become more active again, a number of conditions are needed, such as positive expectations and a recovery in equity market returns; a reduction in inflation and an end to interest rate hikes, the easing of geopolitical tensions and the diminishing effects of the pandemic on the global economy.

With this in mind, many companies intending to carry out an IPO will still adopt theapproccio “wait-and-see”planning the necessary activities in advance while waiting for the most appropriate market window.

Since there is a positive correlation between the post-IPO share price performance of companies and the disclosure of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, investors will look increasingly closely at the ESG arena of companies.