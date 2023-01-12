On January 11, iQIYI Gold Members adjusted the screen resolution to 480P. If you want to cast in high-definition, you need to upgrade to Platinum Members, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

actually,As early as July last year, Youku also restricted the screen casting function of mobile devices.When the VIP on the mobile phone uses the Youku APP to cast the screen to the TV, it will prompt “Try watching for six minutes, upgrade to Kumao VIP to watch the whole movie.”

Unlike Youku, which completely restricts the screen-casting function, this time iQIYI did not completely restrict its mobile members from using the screen-casting function, but adjusted the definition. Users can still watch member content through screen-casting, but the resolution of 480P is limited. TV “barely watchable”.

Netizens said that mobile APP memberships are cheap, and TV memberships are expensive, but everyone uses mobile memberships to cast their screens to TV? This “loophole” has to be plugged, forcing everyone to recharge more expensive members.

Regarding the previous Youku restrictions on screencasting are reasonable, and the topic of “whether restricting screencasting is an infringement”,Relevant departments have stated that if the membership agreement does not include screen projection, there is no infringement.

Red Star News once reported that some lawyers believe thatAlthough screen casting is a function of the mobile APP, the final broadcast medium is the TV, which should be regarded as being used on the TV side.

Looking at the information of iQiyi’s “Membership Service Agreement”, iQiyi stated in its agreement that there are differences in the rights and interests of different types of members. All membership benefits enjoyed by gold VIP members can be used on computers/mobile phones/Pads, but cannot be used on TVs and projection screens.