Home Business IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: It’s okay, you are watching TV–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: It’s okay, you are watching TV–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: It’s okay, you are watching TV–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

On January 11, iQIYI Gold Members adjusted the screen resolution to 480P. If you want to cast in high-definition, you need to upgrade to Platinum Members, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

actually,As early as July last year, Youku also restricted the screen casting function of mobile devices.When the VIP on the mobile phone uses the Youku APP to cast the screen to the TV, it will prompt “Try watching for six minutes, upgrade to Kumao VIP to watch the whole movie.”

Unlike Youku, which completely restricts the screen-casting function, this time iQIYI did not completely restrict its mobile members from using the screen-casting function, but adjusted the definition. Users can still watch member content through screen-casting, but the resolution of 480P is limited. TV “barely watchable”.

Netizens said that mobile APP memberships are cheap, and TV memberships are expensive, but everyone uses mobile memberships to cast their screens to TV? This “loophole” has to be plugged, forcing everyone to recharge more expensive members.

Regarding the previous Youku restrictions on screencasting are reasonable, and the topic of “whether restricting screencasting is an infringement”,Relevant departments have stated that if the membership agreement does not include screen projection, there is no infringement.

IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: No problem, you are watching TV

Red Star News once reported that some lawyers believe thatAlthough screen casting is a function of the mobile APP, the final broadcast medium is the TV, which should be regarded as being used on the TV side.

Looking at the information of iQiyi’s “Membership Service Agreement”, iQiyi stated in its agreement that there are differences in the rights and interests of different types of members. All membership benefits enjoyed by gold VIP members can be used on computers/mobile phones/Pads, but cannot be used on TVs and projection screens.

See also  Never be a slave LCD screen mobile phone is not dead! The penetration rate of OLED screens is less than 50%

IQIYI and Youku screencasting need extra money!Lawyer: No problem, you are watching TV

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

You may also like

Petrol bonus 200 euros: who is entitled to...

Strike of petrol stations on January 25-26: “Enough...

Erg inaugurates a new wind farm in Scotland

Just now, China’s “vaccine emperor” had a thunderstorm-...

Apennines without snow, damages for 50 million

Wang Fengying may be the CEO of Xiaopeng...

Isee, it’s a rush to renew the single...

Piazza Affari in recovery, a freshman returns to...

ECB snubs Italy. Dear energy: ‘no to too...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy