At 8 pm on March 15th, this year’s 315 party will come as scheduled.This year’s 315 party mainly listed 12 major issues worthy of our concern, one of which is the phenomenon that it is difficult to completely delete information and data in smartphones and personal computers.

According to the test of the information security laboratory of the 315 party, operations such as one-click deletion, quick format, and unchecking “format SD card and mobile phone storage” by default cannot completely delete the data.

Technicians said: to restore the factory settings of the mobile phone, all storage items must be checked, so that the personal information in the mobile phone will be safely deleted; when formatting the data in the computer hard disk and U disk, the quick format check box must be removed. Such a complete format can ensure the safe deletion of data information.

It is worth mentioning that,Some sharp-eyed netizens found that although the official 315 party did not seem to mention any mobile phone brand, the mobile phone brand used by the information security laboratory in the test was iQOO.This has aroused the attention and discussion of some netizens.

At present, iQOO officials have responded to related incidents. They said that the test demonstration is an iQOO mobile phone, and the problem that data cannot be deleted after formatting the mobile phone has nothing to do with the brand.

In fact, in addition to iQOO, in the live broadcast about the difficulty of deleting information and data at the 315 party, many other brands of mobile phone products were also unveiled.

Personal information is important to each of us. Therefore, we also need to be cautious when dealing with waste smartphones and personal computers.