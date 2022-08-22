Home Business iQOO Z6 appears in the telecom terminal product library: equipped with Snapdragon 778G, supports 80W fast charge | iQOO Z6 | Product Library_Sina Technology_Sina
Today, the iQOO Z6 with model number vivo V2220A appeared in China Telecom’s terminal product library, equipped with 8GB / 12GB of memory and 128GB / 256GB of storage, and available in three colors: golden orange, black jade, and Xinghai.

IT House learned that the iQOO Z6 weighs 194.6 grams and has a body size of 164.17×75.80×8.59mm.Adopt 6.64-inch 2388×1080 resolution screen

In terms of configuration, iQOO Z6 Equipped with SM7325 (Snapdragon 778G) processorBuilt-in 4500mAh battery, support 80W fast chargeequipped with 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C interface.

In addition, the iQOO Z6 supports NFC and has an 8-megapixel front camera.Rear 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel lens combination


