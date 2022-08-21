



[手机中国新闻]In the past few months, almost all the traffic in the mobile phone circle has been robbed by the major new flagship phones. First, four new models of folding screens from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola, followed by two heavyweight players, the Apple iPhone 14 series and the Huawei Mate50 series, entered the field, and all kinds of breaking news were flying all over the sky. Don’t you want to lose face with the thousand yuan machine? Don’t worry, there are still many thousand yuan machines in preparation for the second half of the year.

iQOO Z5

On August 19, digital blogger @Digital Chat Station exposed a lot of configuration information of the iQOO Z6 series. It said that the iQOO Z6 will feature an LCD high refresh screen + Snapdragon 778G++ 80W flash charge + 64MP main camera; the battery capacity is not large (maybe 4500mAh); there are three color options: Moyu/Golden Orange/Xinghai, and there are still many choices. Yes; three storage options of 8GB+128GB/8GB+256GB/12GB+256GB are available.

The positioning of the iQOO Z6X is slightly different from that of the iQOO Z6. It will be equipped with a low-power processor, a large battery and a 44W fast charging head. In terms of color matching, there are three types of black mirror/blazing orange/blue ice, and 6GB+128GB/ Three storage combinations of 8GB+128GB/8GB+256GB are available.

In contrast, the previously released iQOO Z5 uses a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate primary color screen, equipped with Snapdragon 778G, equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, and supports 44W fast charging.



