iQOO previously announced that it will release new products of the iQOO Z6 series on August 25. It is expected that there will be two new models of iQOO Z6 standard version and iQOO Z6x. Today, iQOO officially warmed up the image strength of iQOO Z6.

The official Weibo of iQOO mobile phone stated that the imaging experience of iQOO Z series will break through again.Among them, the iQOO Z6 will use a 64-megapixel OIS optical image stabilization three-shot, and the official claim that the machine is “the popularizer of optical image stabilization”. It can be seen from the picture that the “OIS” logo is printed on the image module of iQOO Z6.

In addition, iQOO officially warmed up the performance of the new machine game today. The official said that the iQOO Z6 will have the strongest gaming experience in the history of the iQOO Z series.The machine will be equipped with an X-axis linear motor and support somatosensory controlwhich can effectively improve the user’s game experience.

According to the official pre-warming information of iQOO,iQOO Z6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, equipped with full blood version LPDDR5 and full blood version UFS 3.1. In terms of heat dissipation, the iQOO Z6 will be equipped with a six-fold ice-sealed liquid cooling system, which officially claims to “can reduce the core temperature of the CPU by 13°C.”

In terms of battery life, the iQOO Z6x mobile phone will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery. Official data shows that listening to music can last up to 115.2 hours, using map navigation for up to 18.5 hours, watching Tencent videos for up to 18 hours, and playing King Glory games for up to 13.7 hours.

According to the digital blogger @Digital Chat Station previously revealed that the iQOO Z6 will use an LCD high-brush screen and support 80W fast charging, but the battery of the machine is not large. The iQOO Z6 will have three colors of Moyu, Golden Orange, and Xinghai, and three storage specifications of 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB.

iQOO Z6x will be equipped with a low-power processor, equipped with a large battery + 44W fast charging head. The machine will have three colors of black mirror, blazing orange, and blue ice, and three storage specifications of 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB.

IT House learned that both iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x have passed 3C certification. The certification information shows that iQOO Z6 will come with a charger with a maximum power of 80W (20V 4A), and iQOO Z6x will come with a 44W charger. The information is consistent. In addition, the officially released video shows that the new iQOO Z6 series comes in three colors: orange, black and blue, which is also consistent with the news.



