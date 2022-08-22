Original title: iQOO Z6x built-in 6000mAh huge battery: watch videos for up to 18 hours

At 19:30 on August 25th, the iQOO Z6 series will be officially released. In addition to the iQOO Z6, which is equipped with the strongest 80W flash charge in the history of the iQOO Z series, the official will also bring a new phone, the iQOO Z6x.

Officially,iQOO Z6x is the “Little Superman” of this series, with a battery capacity of up to 6000mAhand adopts high energy density lithium cobalt oxide battery technology, which is smaller in size and larger in capacity.

According to official data, iQOO Z6x can listen to music for up to 115.2 hours, Baidu map navigation for up to 18.5 hours, watch Tencent videos for up to 18 hours, and play King Glory games for up to 13.7 hours.

Previously,A new vivo phone with model V2164KA has passed the national 3C quality certification and supports 44W fast chargingSome sources say it is the iQOO Z6x.

In contrast, iQOO launched the iQOO Z5x last year, equipped with a Dimensity 900 chip, equipped with a 6.58-inch LCD water drop screen, supporting 120Hz high refresh rate, built-in 5000mAh battery, also supporting 44W fast charging, and the price starts from 1499 yuan.

