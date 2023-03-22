iQOO Z7 is here, the 256GB version sells for 1699 yuan, the processor is not much improved, and other upgrades are not small

I remember that in 2021, iQOO was still Z5, which used an LCD screen and a Snapdragon 778G processor. And more than a year later, iQOO Z7 has come. The original price of 8+256GB is 1799 yuan, and the current price is 1699 yuan. Let’s take a look.

This phone uses the Snapdragon 782G processor, 1+3+4 octa-core architecture, the maximum main frequency is 2.7GHz, in addition to LPDDR4X memory, UFS 2.2 storage, AnTuTu score can reach about 580,000 points.

The screen is a 6.64-inch LCD, supports 120Hz high-brush, 7-speed variable speed, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Rear dual camera, 64 million main camera, optical image stabilization, 2 million blurred lens, front 16 million camera.

There are also dual speakers, NFC, infrared remote control, 3.5mm headphone jack, 120W fast charging, 5000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a weight of 201.5 grams.

Looking at the configuration comparison, we can find that the Z7 has a lot of improvements compared to the Z6, mainly because the VC area is larger, the charging speed is fast, the battery capacity is large, and there is basically no difference in performance.

In addition, iQOO’s OriginOS 3 is also good. It can classify more storage as memory to improve the APP retention rate. At the same time, it can also provide a small window display for convenient application.

In fact, this Z series adopts the strategy of being cheap and multi-functional, trying to use all the technologies that can be distributed, such as vapor chambers, systems, charging, etc., but it involves cost increases, such as cameras, screens, and processors. , will still save some, so as to control the total price.

For friends with a budget of around 1,700 yuan, this product can also be considered. After all, it is not realistic to want Snapdragon 8+ or Dimensity 9000. This product has already done its best.

