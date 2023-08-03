Home » Iran – Government circles: USA plan to use soldiers on tankers in the Persian Gulf
Business

Iran – Government circles: USA plan to use soldiers on tankers in the Persian Gulf

by admin
Iran – Government circles: USA plan to use soldiers on tankers in the Persian Gulf

Iranian ship on US image Image: AFP

According to AFP information from government circles, the United States is preparing to deploy soldiers to protect tankers in the Persian Gulf. This would give the US military additional security for the trade routes monitored by warships and jets.

According to government sources, the United States is preparing to deploy soldiers to protect tankers in the Persian Gulf. As the AFP news agency learned from government sources in Washington on Thursday, there are plans to deploy marines and marines on merchant ships operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The US military would thus additionally secure the trade routes already monitored with warships and fighter jets.

The background to the possible operations are several incidents in which Iran had confiscated or attacked tankers in the Persian Gulf in recent years. According to US information, Tehran has seized or attempted to seize 20 ships flying the flag of other countries in the past two years. On July 5, US forces prevented renewed attempts off the coast of Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between the coasts of Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, transports around a fifth of the world‘s oil.

Since the tankers are privately operated merchant ships, the soldiers would have to be invited on board. According to government sources, the US military is already preparing for possible deployments.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and a spokesman for the US Department of Defense declined to comment on the possible use of soldiers on merchant ships.

See also  Foreign media: Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant will be temporarily closed for maintenance work | Russian Satellite | Iran | Nuclear Power Plant_ Sina News

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Massive Vehicle Recall: Kia and Hyundai Urgently Warn...

Right to oncological oblivion, the ok from the...

Social association on stock pensions: “Bet on the...

Banca Mediolanum, the team is expanding: two purchases...

Food – farmers’ association considers organic meat to...

Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%)....

Zuckerberg’s meta gives away AI model – and...

Hyundai and Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in the...

Politics – the federal government has waived billions...

Wells Fargo Customers Report Missing Deposits, Bank Faces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy