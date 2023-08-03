Iran – Government circles: USA plan to use soldiers on tankers in the Persian Gulf

Iranian ship on US image Image: AFP

According to government sources, the United States is preparing to deploy soldiers to protect tankers in the Persian Gulf. As the AFP news agency learned from government sources in Washington on Thursday, there are plans to deploy marines and marines on merchant ships operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The US military would thus additionally secure the trade routes already monitored with warships and fighter jets.

The background to the possible operations are several incidents in which Iran had confiscated or attacked tankers in the Persian Gulf in recent years. According to US information, Tehran has seized or attempted to seize 20 ships flying the flag of other countries in the past two years. On July 5, US forces prevented renewed attempts off the coast of Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between the coasts of Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, transports around a fifth of the world‘s oil.

Since the tankers are privately operated merchant ships, the soldiers would have to be invited on board. According to government sources, the US military is already preparing for possible deployments.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and a spokesman for the US Department of Defense declined to comment on the possible use of soldiers on merchant ships.

