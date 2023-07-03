Iran’s military industry is booming

The Iranian military industry’s explicit support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been known since last autumn, when circuit munitions, known to the press as “kamikaze drones”, of types Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 (or Geran-1 and Geran-2 for the Russians), as well as Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and intelligence drones. Although these systems were already known in the news due to other events, such as the attacks on Saudi energy infrastructures and on American bases in Syria (also by the Houthis), the entry into action of multifunctional drones and circuit munitions in the European conflict has generated reflections in the West on the actual ability to Iranian war production. Tehran, in addition to equipping the Russian army with various models of drones, supplies the Eurasian power with various military assets and educates its soldiers on techniques and methods of use. It is thought that the Iranians have even agreed to guarantee future supplies of Arash-2 circuit munitions and Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles, taking advantage of the end of theembargo current of JCPOAset for October 2023, and that of United Nations on arms exports, which expired in 2020.

The semiconductor system

Although the question in the defensive sphere remains of extreme importance, the further news of the discovery by the Ukrainian forces of large quantities of western electronic components within Iranian drones has raised concerns regarding the international market for semiconductors. Most of the components found in drones used in warfare, in fact, mostly come from American companies: of the three models examined, the think tank Conflict Armament Research estimates that the82% come by thirteen US companies specialized companies (including Analog Devices Inc., NXP USA Inc., Hemisphere GNSS and Texas Instruments), while the remainder is attributable to Canada, Japan, Switzerland, China and Taiwan. The complicated question therefore arises of how these components arrived at the Iranian military system, bypassing the embargo on products for military use imposed on the country by the Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council.

Most likely, these same companies are not directly responsible for selling their products to Iranian customers. More plausibly, once the product goes through more transactions, moving from major to minor retailers, the controls become less stringent, resulting in theimpossible to actually determine who the buyer is behind the final transaction. There natura dual-use of the same chips, moreover, makes everything even more problematic: electronic components are items easily available on the Web, highly compatible with various types of equipment and relatively cheap. Military buyers represent only a small portion of the entire market, thus determining their widespread commercial use. Last but not least, the chip size makes their theft an additional risk factor, as demonstrated by the case of a Chinese woman in 2022.

An important role in the military industry

From the Iranian point of view, this type of dynamic is certainly not illogical, let alone new. Through a historical perspective, it is easy to understand the strategic needs of a war industry that suffers from profound shortcomings. Over 70’s the Shah of Persia invested billions of dollars for theacquisition of American military equipment, including tanks, helicopters and jets (some of which are still present in the Iranian arsenal). Following the revolution and subsequent outbreak of war with Iraq, these systems desperately needed spare parts which were no longer accessible due to the political conflict with the United States. Burdened by economic sanctions and the international embargo, the Iranian military industry has had to domestically pursue its prerogatives. L’Iranian industrial structure was completely rearranged by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which, focusing in particular on the missile productionmanaged to massively expand the country’s war capacity.

Over the decades, Tehran has developed systems and infrastructure to evade sanctions, managing to have regular access to the semiconductor market and astute techniques of industrial espionage (often jointly with China and Russia), providing their defense ecosystem with accurate technical models on which to base your prototypes. Examples are the engines used for drones, to name a few: in the Shahed-136, a Chinese reproduction of the Limbach 550e; in the Shahed-131, a reinterpretation by the Iranian company MADO of the MDR-208 model, a Chinese engine which in turn follows the English AR731; in the Mohajer-6, a Rotax 912, original Austro-Canadian engine popular in civil aviation. Although Iranian products cannot compete in quality with Western ones, the Shiite theocracy has managed to carve out an important role in the global war market, that of low-cost arms manufacturer.

The Western response elaborated during the last few months has been to propose further rounds of economic sanctions. Instead, it would be imperative, in addition to extending the validity of the arms embargo, to systematically untangle and dismantle the complex technology transfer network underpins Iran’s industrial agenda, exposing Tehran’s ties within the global market and identifying potential gray areas in which companies and retailers operate. While Iran has effectively become a player capable of juggling the shortcomings and problems of a heavily sanctioned economy, the only solution to undermine its war-industrial objectives lies at the base of the network that feeds them.

Cover photo EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

